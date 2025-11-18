Major Income Tax Action In Telangana, Raids At Premises Of Famous Pista House Owner

A sudden development in Rangareddy district this morning created a stir in Hyderabad’s business circles. Income Tax Department officials carried out simultaneous raids at the residence of the owner of Hyderabad’s well-known food brand ‘Pista House’ and at other commercial premises linked to him.

The operation was not limited to a single location; multiple teams conducted search operations at different sites, highlighting the seriousness of the matter.

According to sources, the action followed months of investigation during which the Income Tax Department reportedly found evidence of tax evasion and assets far exceeding declared income.

Officials are thoroughly examining the firm’s financial records, bank lockers, property documents and digital transactions. Pista House, famous worldwide for its haleem, is not just a food outlet but has become an identity of Hyderabad.

Raids on such a prestigious brand have caused concern among the city’s business community. There has been no official statement from the Income Tax Department so far, but it is believed that the investigation may lead to a major revelation.