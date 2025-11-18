Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMajor Income Tax Action In Telangana, Raids At Premises Of Famous Pista House Owner

Major Income Tax Action In Telangana, Raids At Premises Of Famous Pista House Owner

According to sources, the action followed months of investigation during which the Income Tax Department reportedly found evidence of tax evasion and assets far exceeding declared income.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A sudden development in Rangareddy district this morning created a stir in Hyderabad’s business circles. Income Tax Department officials carried out simultaneous raids at the residence of the owner of Hyderabad’s well-known food brand ‘Pista House’ and at other commercial premises linked to him.

The operation was not limited to a single location; multiple teams conducted search operations at different sites, highlighting the seriousness of the matter.

According to sources, the action followed months of investigation during which the Income Tax Department reportedly found evidence of tax evasion and assets far exceeding declared income.

Officials are thoroughly examining the firm’s financial records, bank lockers, property documents and digital transactions. Pista House, famous worldwide for its haleem, is not just a food outlet but has become an identity of Hyderabad.

Raids on such a prestigious brand have caused concern among the city’s business community. There has been no official statement from the Income Tax Department so far, but it is believed that the investigation may lead to a major revelation.

Also read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Income Tax Pista House Rangareddy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Terror Attack
Exclusive: Delhi Bomber Dr Umar Advocates For Suicide Bombing In Video Shot Before Attack
Cities
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Delhi Bombers Planned Drone Attacks Like Hamas, NIA Probing 'Shoe Bomber' Angle
Cities
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding
Cities
3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
3 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Overturns On Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget