A new video recorded by the Delhi car blast main accused and suicide bomber, Dr. Umar Nabi, who was driving the i20 car that was used as a 'vehicle-borne IED' in the terror attack, has come to the fore. The video is believed to have been recorded shortly before the November 10 Delhi car blast that claimed 15 lives and injured dozens.

The video is a crucial new piece of evidence for the investigating agencies probing the Delhi car bombing as it shows Umar openly supporting suicide bombings and discussing extremist ideology. Investigators believe it reflects his deep radicalisation and long-standing planning for such an attack.

Umar’s Message On Suicide Bombing

In the video, Umar can be seen addressing the idea of suicide attacks and how the concept is "misunderstood". He described that suicide bombing is a matrydom operation when someone assumes they will die at a certain time and place and go against natural death.

"The biggest mistake is that people don't understand what Liberia bombing (or the idea of suicide bombing) really is. It is not democratic in any way, nor can it be accepted in any civilized society. There are many contradictions and numerous arguments against it,” Dr. Umar Nabi said.

He further continued that the "biggest issue with suicide attacks is that when a person believes that they are definitely going to die at a certain time and place, they enter a dangerous mindset. Martyrdom operation is when they put themselves in a position where they believe that death is their only destination."

“But the reality is that such thinking or such a situation cannot be accepted in any democratic and humane system, because it is against the basic principles of life, society and law,” he added.

Mother Confirms Son’s Radicalisation

According to sources, Umar’s mother told investigators she had long suspected her son was becoming radicalized. She said he often went days without contacting the family and, shortly before the incident, specifically asked them not to call him. Despite noticing these changes, the family never approached police about his behaviour.

Police identified Umar as a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. A trained doctor employed at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, he had been secretly working with a Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked module.

Before the Delhi blast, authorities had already arrested several of his associates and also recovered nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives, which suggested they were preparing for a much larger and coordinated attack.

Nabi had known links with a white-collar terror module that was busted following the recovery of explosives, primarily from Faridabad in Haryana on November 10.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Sunday announced the arrest of Amir Rashid Ali in whose name the explosive-laden i20 involved in the blast was registered. Ali, also a resident of Kashmir, was arrested from Delhi in the first arrest by the NIA and sent to a 10-day custody. The NIA has also described Nabi as a suicide bomber.