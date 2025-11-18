ED Raids Al-Falah University Amid Probe Into Terror Funding

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at 25 locations in Delhi and Faridabad linked to the terror-tainted Al-Falah University and individuals associated with it, as part of its investigation into the 10 November Red Fort blast.

PMLA Case Registered Over Financial Irregularities

The agency has registered a PMLA case concerning financial irregularities involving the university, where Red Fort bomber Dr Umar un Nabi and others accused in the Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked Faridabad terror module were employed, along with the institute’s owners.

University Headquarters Among Premises Searched

Raids are underway at the university’s Delhi headquarters. The ED began search operations at 5 AM, targeting trustees, related persons and entities. By 5:15 AM, officials had launched a coordinated action across more than 25 premises connected to the Al-Falah group in the Delhi–NCR region. The searches form part of a broader investigation into suspected financial misconduct, the use of shell and accommodation companies, and alleged money laundering.

FIRs Filed After UGC Complaint

The ED’s action follows two FIRs registered by the Delhi Police against Al-Falah University, whose Association of Indian Universities (AIU) membership has already been revoked following revelations about links to the terror module. One FIR involves allegations of cheating; the second concerns forgery-related offences.

Summons Issued to University Chairman

On Monday, police issued two summonses to university chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui in connection with the FIRs, both filed on the basis of a complaint from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Investigators said Siddiqui’s statement is essential to clarify several inconsistencies regarding the university’s functioning and the activities of individuals linked to it.

Relative of Chancellor Arrested in Separate Case

Meanwhile, the chancellor’s younger brother, Hamood Ahmad Siddiqui, was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday in relation to a nearly 25-year-old fraud case in Madhya Pradesh.

Institution at Centre of Blast-Plot Allegations

Al-Falah University has emerged as the focal point of the Red Fort blast investigation, with officials believing that the planning of the high-intensity explosion — which killed 13 people and injured more than 20 — was carried out on its premises.