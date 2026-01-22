Student Suicide At IIT Kanpur: Education Ministry Orders 3-Member Inquiry Panel

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesStudent Suicide At IIT Kanpur: Education Ministry Orders 3-Member Inquiry Panel

The ministry said the committee has been formed to review issues related to students’ mental health and the responsibilities of institutions in ensuring their welfare.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 07:49 PM (IST)

The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member high-level inquiry committee following a recent incident of student suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Centre Calls Incident ‘Extremely Unfortunate’

In its official order, the Education Ministry described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” and said it once again underscores the need to strengthen mental and emotional well-being mechanisms for students in higher educational institutions.

Members Of The Three-Member Committee

The committee comprises the following members:

  • Professor Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) – Chairperson
  • Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Senior Psychiatrist, Moolchand Hospital – Member
  • Joint Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education – Member

Panel Given 15 Days To Submit Report

The committee has been directed to submit its report within 15 days. According to the ministry, the committee will not only examine cases of student suicides at IIT Kanpur, but also analyse the circumstances and underlying reasons behind the incident

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education Ministry IIT Kanpur Student Suicide Three-member Panel Three Member Panel
