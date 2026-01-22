Student Suicide At IIT Kanpur: Education Ministry Orders 3-Member Inquiry Panel

The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member high-level inquiry committee following a recent incident of student suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Centre Calls Incident ‘Extremely Unfortunate’

In its official order, the Education Ministry described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” and said it once again underscores the need to strengthen mental and emotional well-being mechanisms for students in higher educational institutions.

The ministry said the committee has been formed to review issues related to students’ mental health and the responsibilities of institutions in ensuring their welfare.

Members Of The Three-Member Committee

The committee comprises the following members:

Professor Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) – Chairperson

Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Senior Psychiatrist, Moolchand Hospital – Member

Joint Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education – Member

Panel Given 15 Days To Submit Report

The committee has been directed to submit its report within 15 days. According to the ministry, the committee will not only examine cases of student suicides at IIT Kanpur, but also analyse the circumstances and underlying reasons behind the incident