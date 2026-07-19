India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesHyderabad: Techie Walks Naked To Temple, Lifts Idol Before Killing Self In Pond

Hyderabad: Techie Walks Naked To Temple, Lifts Idol Before Killing Self In Pond

Police said the woman and her mother had visited Miyapur to inspect a double-bedroom apartment they were planning to buy. After returning home, the two retired to separate rooms for the night.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

A 25-year-old former software engineer walked naked to a temple and picked up an idol of Goddess Ammavaru before jumping into a pond in Hyderabad. The woman, who was reportedly battling mental health issues, had previously worked in the IT sector in Bengaluru before moving to Visakhapatnam. Following marital discord between her parents, her father stayed in Visakhapatnam while she had been living with her mother in Peerzadiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Police said that on July 17, the woman and her mother had visited Miyapur to inspect a double-bedroom apartment they were planning to buy. After returning home, the two retired to separate rooms for the night.

Also Read: Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CJP's Parliament March, Monsoon Session: Check Alternate Routes

Investigators said the woman allegedly locked her mother's room from the outside before leaving the house unclothed. She is believed to have walked to a nearby temple before jumping into a pond.

Police were alerted to the incident on Saturday morning and recovered her body from the water. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to her mother. Her father has also been informed about the incident.

A police official said preliminary inquiries indicate that both the deceased woman and her mother had been dealing with phobias and anxiety-related issues.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the woman's death.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jul 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad News Hyderabad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Hyderabad: Techie Walks Naked To Temple, Lifts Idol Before Killing Self In Pond
Hyderabad: Techie Walks Naked To Temple, Lifts Idol Before Killing Self In Pond
Cities
Flash Flood Blocks Sangla-Chitkul Road In Himachal's Kinnaur; ITBP Camp Under Threat
Flash Flood Blocks Sangla-Chitkul Road In Himachal's Kinnaur; ITBP Camp Under Threat
Cities
Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CJP's Parliament March, Monsoon Session: Check Alternate Routes
Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CJP's Parliament March: Check Alternate Routes
Cities
Snake, Sleeping Pills And Insurance: How Meerut Woman Allegedly Plotted Husband's Murder With Her Lover
Snake, Life Insurance: How Meerut Woman Plotted Husband's Murder With Her Lover
Advertisement

Videos

Weather: Flash Floods and Heavy Rain Trigger Widespread Disruption Across Northern India
US–Iran Conflict: Israeli Media Claims Trump Authorised Strong Military Response Against Iran
Middle East: Iranian Ballistic Missiles Evade US Air Defenses, Strike Jordan Base
Fire Disaster: Massive Residential Fire Devastates Norway's Drammen City
Spain: Wildfire Continues to Rage in Spain's Zaragoza Province
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget