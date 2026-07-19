Hyderabad: Techie Walks Naked To Temple, Lifts Idol Before Killing Self In Pond

A 25-year-old former software engineer walked naked to a temple and picked up an idol of Goddess Ammavaru before jumping into a pond in Hyderabad. The woman, who was reportedly battling mental health issues, had previously worked in the IT sector in Bengaluru before moving to Visakhapatnam. Following marital discord between her parents, her father stayed in Visakhapatnam while she had been living with her mother in Peerzadiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Police said that on July 17, the woman and her mother had visited Miyapur to inspect a double-bedroom apartment they were planning to buy. After returning home, the two retired to separate rooms for the night.

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Investigators said the woman allegedly locked her mother's room from the outside before leaving the house unclothed. She is believed to have walked to a nearby temple before jumping into a pond.

Police were alerted to the incident on Saturday morning and recovered her body from the water. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to her mother. Her father has also been informed about the incident.

A police official said preliminary inquiries indicate that both the deceased woman and her mother had been dealing with phobias and anxiety-related issues.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the woman's death.