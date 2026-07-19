Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead Of CJP's Parliament March: Check Alternate Routes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police heightened security for student protests, Parliament session.

Security also intensified following activist Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization.

Traffic restrictions implemented around Parliament; alternative routes advised.

Delhi Police have stepped up security arrangements and issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed Parliament March on Monday, when students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak are set to march to Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Security has also been tightened following the hospitalisation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during a 21-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Security Intensified In Delhi

Police have increased round-the-clock surveillance, intensified vehicle checks and deployed additional personnel across central Delhi ahead of the protest.

The arrangements also coincide with the commencement of Parliament's Monsoon Session, prompting authorities to enhance security in and around the Parliament complex.

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Traffic Restrictions Around Parliament

The Delhi Traffic Police said special traffic arrangements would remain in force in the New Delhi district during the Monsoon Session beginning July 20.

Heavy vehicle movement and temporary traffic restrictions are expected around the Parliament complex. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and avoid affected roads during peak hours.

The police have asked motorists to avoid Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K. Kamaraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg and Rakabganj Gurudwara Road.

Traffic movement is also expected to be affected around Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan Roundabout, Sunehri Masjid Roundabout, Patel Chowk Roundabout, Boota Singh Roundabout, Prime Chowk Roundabout, GRG Roundabout and Jalebi Chowk Roundabout.

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Alternative Routes Suggested

To minimise inconvenience, Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to use alternative routes, including Janpath, Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Sardar Patel Marg and the Outer Circle of Connaught Place.

Police also urged the public to follow traffic rules, comply with directions issued by traffic personnel and avoid unnecessary travel in the Parliament area during the day.