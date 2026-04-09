BRS MLA Duped By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As ‘Viksit Bharat’ Scheme Officials

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI) BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said on Thursday that he was cheated by cyber criminals who posed as officials offering financial assistance for unemployed youth under a central government scheme in his constituency.

Reddy, who represents Jangaon in the legislative assembly, said the scammers contacted him on April 5 and claimed that 40 young men and women in the constituency would receive Rs 10 lakh in aid, including a grant of Rs 5 lakh, under the ‘Prime Minister Viksit Bharat’ scheme.

He was instructed to pay Rs 2,500 per application, with April 5 as the deadline.

“I thought our youth should benefit from the scheme, so I decided to pay the money myself as that day was the last date to apply. I transferred Rs 1 lakh through a digital payments app for 40 people from my wife’s phone. Later, I realised it was a fraud and lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police station,” Reddy told reporters. PTI SJR SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)