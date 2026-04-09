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HomeCitiesBRS MLA Duped By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As ‘Viksit Bharat’ Scheme Officials

BRS MLA Duped By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As ‘Viksit Bharat’ Scheme Officials

BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy revealed he was duped by cyber criminals posing as officials offering youth financial aid under a fake government scheme.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 04:20 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI) BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said on Thursday that he was cheated by cyber criminals who posed as officials offering financial assistance for unemployed youth under a central government scheme in his constituency.

Reddy, who represents Jangaon in the legislative assembly, said the scammers contacted him on April 5 and claimed that 40 young men and women in the constituency would receive Rs 10 lakh in aid, including a grant of Rs 5 lakh, under the ‘Prime Minister Viksit Bharat’ scheme.

He was instructed to pay Rs 2,500 per application, with April 5 as the deadline.

“I thought our youth should benefit from the scheme, so I decided to pay the money myself as that day was the last date to apply. I transferred Rs 1 lakh through a digital payments app for 40 people from my wife’s phone. Later, I realised it was a fraud and lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police station,” Reddy told reporters. PTI SJR SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
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