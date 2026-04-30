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HomeCitiesBulandshahr: Man Who Killed Three Friends Over Cake Smearing Shot Dead In Encounter

Bulandshahr: Man Who Killed Three Friends Over Cake Smearing Shot Dead In Encounter

Five accused have been arrested, while another has been killed in the encounter. Five more suspects are still on the run, each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Main murder accused killed in police encounter in Bulandshahr.
  • Accused opened fire on police, injuring two officers.
  • He was wanted for killing three friends at a party.
  • Police recover pistol, search for escaped accomplice underway.

The main accused in the murder of three friends during a birthday celebration has been killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The accused, identified as Jitu Saini, had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. During the encounter, he opened fire at the police, injuring an inspector and a constable.

According to officials, a police team was conducting routine checking in the Khurja Kotwali Nagar area when two men on a scooter were spotted. When the police tried to stop them, the suspects began firing and attempted to flee. The police retaliated, chased them, and eventually surrounded the suspects, leading to an exchange of fire.

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Policemen Suffer Bullet Injuries

In the gunfight, Inspector Aslam and Constable Mohit sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Another inspector, Ramphal, and Constable Kapil were saved as bullets struck their bulletproof jackets. In retaliatory firing, Jitu Saini was shot dead, while his accomplice managed to escape. A search operation is underway to trace him.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, cartridges, and the scooter from the spot.

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The accused was wanted in connection with a shocking incident on April 25, when he allegedly shot dead three of his friends -- Amardeep, Manish, and Akash -- during his birthday party at a gym in Khurja after a dispute over smearing cake on his face.

Police had registered a case against 10 people in the matter. So far, five accused have been arrested, while another has been killed in the encounter. Five more suspects are still on the run, each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the police encounter in Bulandshahr?

Jitu Saini, the main accused in the murder of three friends, was killed in a police encounter. He had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

What led to the encounter with Jitu Saini?

Police were conducting routine checking when they spotted two men on a scooter. When the suspects fired and tried to flee, police retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire.

Were any police personnel injured during the encounter?

Yes, Inspector Aslam and Constable Mohit sustained bullet injuries. Two other inspectors and constables were saved by their bulletproof jackets.

Why was Jitu Saini wanted by the police?

He was the main accused in the murder of three friends, Amardeep, Manish, and Akash, during his birthday party after a dispute over smearing cake.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bulandshahr Bulandshahr Encounter Bulandshahr Cake Row
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