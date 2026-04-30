Bulandshahr: Man Who Killed Three Friends Over Cake Smearing Shot Dead In Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main murder accused killed in police encounter in Bulandshahr.

Accused opened fire on police, injuring two officers.

He was wanted for killing three friends at a party.

Police recover pistol, search for escaped accomplice underway.

The main accused in the murder of three friends during a birthday celebration has been killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. The accused, identified as Jitu Saini, had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. During the encounter, he opened fire at the police, injuring an inspector and a constable.

According to officials, a police team was conducting routine checking in the Khurja Kotwali Nagar area when two men on a scooter were spotted. When the police tried to stop them, the suspects began firing and attempted to flee. The police retaliated, chased them, and eventually surrounded the suspects, leading to an exchange of fire.

Also Read: Gas Leak At Pune Chemical Unit Leaves 24 Breathless, Children Among Affected

Policemen Suffer Bullet Injuries

In the gunfight, Inspector Aslam and Constable Mohit sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Another inspector, Ramphal, and Constable Kapil were saved as bullets struck their bulletproof jackets. In retaliatory firing, Jitu Saini was shot dead, while his accomplice managed to escape. A search operation is underway to trace him.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, cartridges, and the scooter from the spot.

Also Read: 'No One Is Speaking': Axis My India Holds Back Bengal Exit Poll Data, May Skip Forecast

The accused was wanted in connection with a shocking incident on April 25, when he allegedly shot dead three of his friends -- Amardeep, Manish, and Akash -- during his birthday party at a gym in Khurja after a dispute over smearing cake on his face.

Police had registered a case against 10 people in the matter. So far, five accused have been arrested, while another has been killed in the encounter. Five more suspects are still on the run, each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.