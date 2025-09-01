By Prakram Chand

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced in the state assembly that the hill state has been officially declared a disaster-affected region in the wake of widespread destruction caused by the ongoing monsoon season.

According to figures released by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and reported by ANI, the 2025 monsoon has already claimed 320 lives, with total damages estimated at over ₹3 lakh crore.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Fatal Incidents In Himachal

Since June 20, as many as 166 people have lost their lives in rain-linked disasters, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning cases, electrocution, and lightning strikes. Road mishaps during this period accounted for an additional 154 fatalities.

District-wise data highlights Mandi (51 deaths), Kangra (49 deaths), and Shimla (29 deaths) as the worst-hit. While rain-related casualties were highest in Kangra (30), Mandi (29), and Chamba (14), road accident deaths peaked in Chamba (22), followed by Mandi (22) and Kangra (19).

Scale of Destruction In Himachal Across Sectors

The monsoon fury has left behind extensive damage to both private and public infrastructure. Official records reveal 1,280 houses have been completely razed, while nearly 27,640 homes have been partially damaged.

Public assets have also taken a severe hit, with significant losses reported in Public Works Department projects, water supply schemes, electricity networks, as well as health and education facilities. Agriculture and horticulture have suffered particularly devastating setbacks — crop losses are valued at ₹1,70,757.50 lakh, and horticultural damages at ₹1,07,043.50 lakh.

Animal husbandry has not been spared either, with 1,885 livestock deaths and over 25,755 poultry birds reported lost. The SDMA further noted that damage to power infrastructure alone is pegged at ₹14,39.30 lakh, while combined losses in rural and urban development sectors stand at over ₹2,456 crore.

Landslide Risk Continues Amid Ongoing Relief Operations

Officials have cautioned that continuous rainfall poses risks of further landslides and road blockages, urging residents to avoid non-essential travel and remain alert to weather advisories.

Despite restoration and relief efforts underway, several regions remain cut off due to recurring landslides and collapsed bridges. Authorities emphasise that relief measures are ongoing but warn that the situation could worsen if rains continue unabated.