Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides In Himachal, 3 Dead, Several Roads Blocked

Severe rainfall has thrown life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, with landslides and flooding causing widespread damage. In Shimla district, three people, including a 35-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter, were killed in two separate landslides since Sunday evening.

Debris has blocked highways and railway lines, while power and water supply remain badly hit in several regions.

Fatal Incidents In Shimla

In Junga, Virendra Kumar and his young daughter lost their lives when a landslide buried their home. His wife, who was outside at the time, survived. In another incident, 70-year-old Kalawati was killed when her house collapsed in Choul village of Kotkhai. Rescue teams also reported a woman missing in Sirmaur district after her house caved in.

In Rohru's Dayal Mori village, 10 residents from four families were shifted to safer locations following a landslide. Rising water levels in the Shikhru nullah have left nearby villagers on edge. Two cowsheds were buried under debris, and several homes remain at risk.

Power, Water Supply Disrupted

Shimla's Portmore Government Model School boundary wall collapsed, while an uprooted tree threatened a transformer and nearby residential quarters. Authorities confirmed major disruption to electricity and water supplies in the capital, warning that muddy water could affect supply for days.

Rail And Road Traffic Paralysed

Six trains on the Kalka-Shimla route were cancelled after landslide debris blocked the tracks. Rail officials said services will resume only after the route is cleared and declared safe.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was also closed near Manasar following a major landslide. Across the state, 793 roads are shut, including stretches of key highways such as Mandi–Dharampur, Aut–Sainj, Old Hindustan–Tibet, Hatkoti–Ponta, and Ponta–Yamunanagar.

Schools Shut, Apple Harvest Rushed

Education Minister Rohit Thakur confirmed schools were closed in most districts on Monday. He added that around 1.3 crore apple boxes, nearly half of the state's crop, have already reached markets despite weather challenges.

In the Solan district, landslides have hit rail operations, while light snowfall was reported in Sarchu and Chandratal in Lahaul-Spiti. Authorities issued advisories for tourists in high-altitude regions.

Rainfall Assessment

Since Sunday evening, several areas have recorded extremely heavy rainfall: Nangal Dam (220 mm), Raipur Maidan (215 mm), Naina Devi (192 mm), Solan (187 mm), Nahan (177.8 mm), and Shimla (115.8 mm).

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 2,174 power transformers and 365 water supply schemes are affected. Since the start of the monsoon, Himachal has reported 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 95 major landslides, leaving 320 people dead. Over 4,098 homes have been damaged, with total losses estimated at ₹3,056 crore.

Red alert issued

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Shimla and surrounding districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in four to six districts till Tuesday. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid vulnerable areas.

State agencies and emergency teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations across the affected regions.