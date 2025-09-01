Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Triggers Landslides In Himachal, 3 Dead, Several Roads Blocked

Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides In Himachal, 3 Dead, Several Roads Blocked

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh triggered fresh landslides and floods, killing at least three in Shimla. Roads and railways are blocked, disrupting power and water.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 03:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Severe rainfall has thrown life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, with landslides and flooding causing widespread damage. In Shimla district, three people, including a 35-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter, were killed in two separate landslides since Sunday evening.

Debris has blocked highways and railway lines, while power and water supply remain badly hit in several regions.

Fatal Incidents In Shimla

In Junga, Virendra Kumar and his young daughter lost their lives when a landslide buried their home. His wife, who was outside at the time, survived. In another incident, 70-year-old Kalawati was killed when her house collapsed in Choul village of Kotkhai. Rescue teams also reported a woman missing in Sirmaur district after her house caved in.

In Rohru's Dayal Mori village, 10 residents from four families were shifted to safer locations following a landslide. Rising water levels in the Shikhru nullah have left nearby villagers on edge. Two cowsheds were buried under debris, and several homes remain at risk.

Power, Water Supply Disrupted

Shimla's Portmore Government Model School boundary wall collapsed, while an uprooted tree threatened a transformer and nearby residential quarters. Authorities confirmed major disruption to electricity and water supplies in the capital, warning that muddy water could affect supply for days.

Rail And Road Traffic Paralysed

Six trains on the Kalka-Shimla route were cancelled after landslide debris blocked the tracks. Rail officials said services will resume only after the route is cleared and declared safe.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was also closed near Manasar following a major landslide. Across the state, 793 roads are shut, including stretches of key highways such as Mandi–Dharampur, Aut–Sainj, Old Hindustan–Tibet, Hatkoti–Ponta, and Ponta–Yamunanagar.

Schools Shut, Apple Harvest Rushed

Education Minister Rohit Thakur confirmed schools were closed in most districts on Monday. He added that around 1.3 crore apple boxes, nearly half of the state's crop, have already reached markets despite weather challenges.

In the Solan district, landslides have hit rail operations, while light snowfall was reported in Sarchu and Chandratal in Lahaul-Spiti. Authorities issued advisories for tourists in high-altitude regions.

Rainfall Assessment

Since Sunday evening, several areas have recorded extremely heavy rainfall: Nangal Dam (220 mm), Raipur Maidan (215 mm), Naina Devi (192 mm), Solan (187 mm), Nahan (177.8 mm), and Shimla (115.8 mm).

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, 2,174 power transformers and 365 water supply schemes are affected. Since the start of the monsoon, Himachal has reported 91 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 95 major landslides, leaving 320 people dead. Over 4,098 homes have been damaged, with total losses estimated at ₹3,056 crore.

Red alert issued
The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Shimla and surrounding districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in four to six districts till Tuesday. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid vulnerable areas.

State agencies and emergency teams are carrying out rescue and relief operations across the affected regions.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal Pradesh Floods Himachal Landslides
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget