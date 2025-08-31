Delhi Braces For Heavy Rain On Monday; Flooded Jammu, Punjab, HP To See Downpours Till Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of north India over the next two days. Authorities have issued alerts and taken precautionary measures as swollen rivers, landslides and urban flooding continue to disrupt normal life.

Showers Forecast for Delhi

Delhi is set to see heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, the IMD said. The capital registered a maximum temperature of 32.1°C and a minimum of 24.5°C on Sunday. Relative humidity stood at 74 per cent at 5:30 pm. The air quality was categorised as ‘satisfactory’ with an AQI of 79 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand on Alert

According to the All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued on Sunday evening, extremely heavy rainfall is “very likely” at isolated places in Uttarakhand on August 31 and September 1 and in Jammu & Kashmir–Ladakh on September 2.

The IMD has also issued a flash flood risk warning of moderate to high risk in several districts, including Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi in Jammu & Kashmir–Ladakh.

Flooded Punjab To Witness Heavy Rains

Punjab, which is already grappling with massive floods caused by the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, is expected to receive more rain. The IMD bulletin stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Monday, likely to go on till September 2.

The state recorded significant rainfall on Sunday, with Patiala reporting 80 mm, Amritsar 18 mm and Ludhiana 16.7 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Chandigarh too received 41.3 mm of rain. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar remain among the worst-hit districts, where relief operations by the NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police and district officials are under way, news agency PTI reported.

The Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools in the state until September 3.

Neighbouring Haryana also received rainfall in several districts, including Ambala, Rohtak, Panchkula and Sirsa.

While Punjab is likely to experience very heavy rain at a few locations till September 2, Haryana and their shared capital, Chandigarh, also may see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in this period. The IMD cautioned that localised flooding of roads, closure of underpasses in urban areas, and traffic delays are possible due to heavy showers in these regions.

Himachal Pradesh Under Red Alert

The situation is particularly alarming in Himachal Pradesh, where a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall remains in place until Tuesday. Educational institutions in Shimla and Bilaspur will stay closed on Monday following orders by district authorities under the Disaster Management Act.

Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan in Himachal face flash flood risk. Southern parts of Himachal are expected to remain under risk of extremely heavy rain till September 2.

The state has recorded 72 per cent excess rainfall in August, with 666 roads shut on Sunday due to landslides and flash floods, including three national highways. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged residents to stay cautious, warning that torrential rains could trigger more landslides, flash floods and subsidence over the next three days.

BJP MLA from Bharmour Janak Raj said that around 15,000 Manimahesh pilgrims have started trekking back due to worsening conditions. The official death toll in the state stands at 11 so far, with authorities expecting clearer figures in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan to Witness Intense Rains

West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are also in line for heavy rainfall on September 1, with very heavy showers predicted in parts of East Rajasthan.

The IMD advised residents in affected areas to avoid waterlogged routes, check traffic updates before travel, and stay away from vulnerable structures. It also warned of possible damage to standing crops and horticulture in rain-battered states, along with the risk of landslides and mudslides in hilly regions.

(With PTI Inputs)