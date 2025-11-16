Heavy Rain To Lash 10 Tamil Nadu Districts, Check Forecast

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain To Lash 10 Tamil Nadu Districts, Check Forecast

According to rainfall data recorded in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi district received the highest rainfall at 8 cm.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai: A new low-pressure area that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coast early on November 14 has intensified rain forecasts across Tamil Nadu, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issuing an alert for heavy to very heavy rain in multiple districts over the next two days.

Several other locations also recorded significant rainfall: Uthu and Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district and Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district each received 7 cm; Nalumukku in Tirunelveli and Kakachi and Kulasekaranpattinam in Thoothukudi registered 6 cm.

The weather office said the new low-pressure system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction towards the Tamil Nadu coast over the next 24 hours. As a result, widespread moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely on Sunday and Monday in several coastal and interior districts.

The RMC has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for extremely heavy rain on Sunday in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts, as well as in Karaikal. Heavy rain is also likely in Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Villupuram districts, in addition to Puducherry.

On Monday, very heavy rainfall is forecast in Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts, as well as Puducherry. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, and Pudukottai -- the areas already battered by the recent cyclone -- are also expected to receive heavy showers in isolated places.

In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Sunday, with chances of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in some areas.

The Meteorological Department has also warned of squally weather conditions over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and along the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday and Monday. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into these regions until conditions improve.

With several districts still recovering from cyclone-related damage, authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow updates from local disaster management teams as the rain spell is expected to continue until November 21.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Embed widget