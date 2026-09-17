Minor Girl Gang-Raped And Murdered In Delhi, 3 Juveniles Among 4 Held

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CCTV footage identified a suspicious tempo, leading to breakthroughs.

Police apprehended four, recovering knives, clothes, and tempo.

Delhi Police have claimed to have solved a blind rape and murder case registered at Swaroop Nagar police station within 72 hours, with one adult accused and three minors apprehended in connection with the case.

Police said two knives allegedly used in the crime, clothes reportedly worn at the time of the incident and a tempo have been recovered.

Body Found In Open Field On September 13

According to police, information was received on the morning of September 13 about a body lying in an open field near Jaipal Rana’s farm, Lal Border, Kushak Road.

A police team reached the spot, where the identity of the deceased could not initially be established. The crime team and FSL team examined the scene and collected the necessary evidence.

The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on the preliminary investigation and evidence collected from the scene, FIR No. 380/2026 was registered at Swaroop Nagar police station under Sections 103(1), 238(A), 65(1), 3(5) of the BNS and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

50+ CCTV Cameras Examined

There were no eyewitnesses in the case and the identities of the accused were initially unknown.

Police teams examined footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras installed around the area and along routes linked to the crime.

The footage showed a suspicious tempo around the time of the incident. However, its registration number was initially unclear because of darkness.

Police connected the tempo’s movement across different CCTV cameras to establish its route. Field verification was then carried out to identify the suspected vehicle.

Search Operation Leads To Four Arrests

Based on the leads gathered during the investigation, police conducted a search operation during the intervening night of September 15 and 16.

The suspected tempo was found parked in Khadda Colony, Swaroop Nagar. The driver was questioned, following which police apprehended four people in the case, including three minors.

The adult accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu, a resident of Khadda Colony, Swaroop Nagar.

The three minors are aged between 16 and 17 years.

Two Knives, Clothes And Tempo Recovered

Police said two knives allegedly used in the crime, clothes reportedly worn at the time of the incident and a tempo bearing registration number DL-1LAG-0257 were recovered from the accused.

The recovered articles have been secured for forensic examination.

Further Investigation Underway

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the role of the accused and piece together the sequence of events.

The role of other possible accused is also being examined as part of the investigation.