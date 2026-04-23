Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Cross 42°C Across North, Central India; IMD Issues Warning

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on April 24–25, while similar conditions are expected in Uttar Pradesh (April 23–26), Rajasthan (April 24–26), Madhya Pradesh (April 23–26), Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh (April 24–27), and parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning

A heatwave warning is issued when maximum temperatures rise 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal, or cross 45°C. Delhi recorded intense heat, with the Ridge station touching 42.1°C, above normal levels. Ayanagar recorded 41.4°C, while Safdarjung registered 40.7°C. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify in the capital from April 24.

Minimum temperatures in Delhi also remained above or near normal, with Palam recording 24.6°C and Ayanagar 23.5°C.

Rajasthan witnessed widespread heat, with temperatures crossing 40°C in many areas and peaking at 43.7°C. Cities such as Pilani, Chittorgarh, Churu and Kota recorded temperatures above 42°C, while Jaipur touched 40.5°C.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the hottest at 42.5°C, followed by Rohtak (42.2°C), Sirsa (41.6°C) and Hisar (41.2°C). Punjab also recorded above-normal temperatures, with Bathinda at 41°C. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 39.3°C.

In Himachal Pradesh, a yellow alert has been issued between April 25 and 28 for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in districts including Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi. Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the coldest night at 3.8°C, while Una was the hottest at 38.7°C.

In West Bengal, heatwave warnings remain in place for southern districts till April 25. Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman recorded 43.8°C, over 7°C above normal. Kolkata recorded a maximum of 35.6°C. Temperatures in western parts of south Bengal are expected to remain 3–5°C above normal in the coming days.

Odisha Becomes Hottest State

Odisha’s Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the country at 44.6°C, with over 25 locations recording temperatures above 40°C. Bhubaneswar crossed 40°C for the first time this season, touching 41.2°C.

In Telangana, including Hyderabad, hot and dry conditions are expected during the day, with a chance of thunderstorms and light rain later. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 40°C, with some districts expected to see highs between 41°C and 44°C before weather conditions shift.