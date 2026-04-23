Heatwave conditions are forecast across large parts of north-west, central, and eastern India for the next four to five days. This includes states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
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Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Cross 42°C Across North, Central India; IMD Issues Warning
Heatwave grips north, central and eastern India as temperatures cross 42°C. IMD warns of intense conditions over next 4–5 days, with Delhi, Rajasthan and Odisha among worst hit.
- Temperatures exceed 42°C in North India, signaling severe heatwave.
- Heatwave conditions predicted to persist across northern, central, eastern India.
Temperatures soared past 42°C across parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and West Bengal on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting heatwave conditions across large parts of north-west, central and eastern India over the next four to five days.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which regions are expected to experience heatwave conditions?
What are the temperature readings in Delhi?
Delhi has recorded temperatures over 40°C, with the Ridge station reaching 42.1°C. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify in the capital from April 24.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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