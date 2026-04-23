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HomeCitiesHeatwave Alert: Temperatures Cross 42°C Across North, Central India; IMD Issues Warning

Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Cross 42°C Across North, Central India; IMD Issues Warning

Heatwave grips north, central and eastern India as temperatures cross 42°C. IMD warns of intense conditions over next 4–5 days, with Delhi, Rajasthan and Odisha among worst hit.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Temperatures exceed 42°C in North India, signaling severe heatwave.
  • Heatwave conditions predicted to persist across northern, central, eastern India.

Temperatures soared past 42°C across parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and West Bengal on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting heatwave conditions across large parts of north-west, central and eastern India over the next four to five days.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on April 24–25, while similar conditions are expected in Uttar Pradesh (April 23–26), Rajasthan (April 24–26), Madhya Pradesh (April 23–26), Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh (April 24–27), and parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning

A heatwave warning is issued when maximum temperatures rise 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal, or cross 45°C. Delhi recorded intense heat, with the Ridge station touching 42.1°C, above normal levels. Ayanagar recorded 41.4°C, while Safdarjung registered 40.7°C. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify in the capital from April 24.

Minimum temperatures in Delhi also remained above or near normal, with Palam recording 24.6°C and Ayanagar 23.5°C.

Rajasthan witnessed widespread heat, with temperatures crossing 40°C in many areas and peaking at 43.7°C. Cities such as Pilani, Chittorgarh, Churu and Kota recorded temperatures above 42°C, while Jaipur touched 40.5°C.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the hottest at 42.5°C, followed by Rohtak (42.2°C), Sirsa (41.6°C) and Hisar (41.2°C). Punjab also recorded above-normal temperatures, with Bathinda at 41°C. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 39.3°C.

In Himachal Pradesh, a yellow alert has been issued between April 25 and 28 for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in districts including Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi. Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the coldest night at 3.8°C, while Una was the hottest at 38.7°C.

In West Bengal, heatwave warnings remain in place for southern districts till April 25. Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman recorded 43.8°C, over 7°C above normal. Kolkata recorded a maximum of 35.6°C. Temperatures in western parts of south Bengal are expected to remain 3–5°C above normal in the coming days.

Odisha Becomes Hottest State

Odisha’s Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the country at 44.6°C, with over 25 locations recording temperatures above 40°C. Bhubaneswar crossed 40°C for the first time this season, touching 41.2°C.

In Telangana, including Hyderabad, hot and dry conditions are expected during the day, with a chance of thunderstorms and light rain later. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 40°C, with some districts expected to see highs between 41°C and 44°C before weather conditions shift.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which regions are expected to experience heatwave conditions?

Heatwave conditions are forecast across large parts of north-west, central, and eastern India for the next four to five days. This includes states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

What are the temperature readings in Delhi?

Delhi has recorded temperatures over 40°C, with the Ridge station reaching 42.1°C. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify in the capital from April 24.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Weather Alert India Meteorological Department IMD India Meteorological Department Heatwave In India IMD Warns Heatwave In Rajasthan Temperature In India
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