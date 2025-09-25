Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hazra Park Durgotsab 2025 Opens With Kolkata’s Tallest 30-Foot Durga Idol

The 83rd Hazra Park Durgotsab begins with the “Drishtikon” theme, featuring a 30-ft Durga idol celebrating colour, creativity, and devotion in Kolkata.

By : ANI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI): Hazra Park Durgotsab, one of South Kolkata's most celebrated Durga Puja festivals, has proudly commenced its 83rd edition this year with the captivating theme "Drishtikon."

The festival's pandal features Kolkata's tallest-ever 30-foot Durga idol, a magnificent masterpiece that perfectly blends tradition, artistic innovation, and creative imagination. The theme "Drishtikon," conceptualised by renowned artist Biman Saha, delves deep into the symbolism of colour beyond its visual appeal. It is portrayed as a profound language of self-expression that narrates stories through every shade.

The pandal and the grand idol vividly bring to life the idea that colours represent fragments of human thoughts, emotions, and philosophies, forming a unique narrative. The colossal 30-foot idol of Goddess Durga, adorned in a breathtaking spectrum of hues, stands as a powerful emblem of this vision.

Speaking to ANI, Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of the Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, remarked, "Colour is not just an ornament to the world, it is its heartbeat. Every shade carries an emotion: the warmth of love, the fire of protest, the courage of conviction, the glow of hope. Colour is the heartbeat of life. With 'Drishtikon', we want people to look beyond the obvious, to see how colour shapes not just the Goddess's form but our very way of thinking.

Every shade tells a story, and this year, we invite everyone to be part of that story. Adding to the grandeur, Kolkata's tallest 30-feet Durga idol will grace our pandal, offering visitors a breathtaking sight and an unforgettable experience."

Adding to the grandeur, the towering 30-foot idol promises to offer visitors an awe-inspiring visual spectacle and a deeply immersive spiritual experience. Hazra Park Durgotsab 2025 is open to visitors starting today, presenting a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity, where every colour celebrates life and every story encourages a fresh perspective. Devotees and art lovers alike are expected to throng the pandal to witness this remarkable celebration of culture, creativity, and devotion. 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Culture Kolkata Durga Puja Art Hazra Park Durgotsab Festival Celebrations Durga Puja 2025 Devotion 30-foot Durga Idol Drishtikon Theme Biman Saha
