Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHaryana Invokes Service Law To Stop Govt Doctors’ Strike Amid Demand For Recruitment Halt

Haryana Invokes Service Law To Stop Govt Doctors’ Strike Amid Demand For Recruitment Halt

Haryana enforces ESMA after govt doctors strike over recruitment and career progression demands.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chandigarh, Dec 9: The Haryana government on Tuesday evening invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), prohibiting any strike by government doctors.

The development came a day after government doctors in the state went on a two-day strike in protest against the non-fulfilment of their demands, including a halt in the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

The strike was initiated following a call from the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, which represents government doctors in the state. As a result, healthcare services at many hospitals were affected.

The doctors had warned that if their demands were not fulfilled, they would resort to an indefinite strike.

According to an order, whereas, the governor of Haryana is satisfied that to ensure patient care for critically ill and other patients, and to maintain the uninterrupted delivery of essential medical services to the general public, any strike by doctors or any other category of staff of the health department, Haryana, shall gravely affect public health and services essential for the life of the community.

"And whereas, the governor of Haryana is further satisfied that, in the public interest, it is necessary to prohibit any strike by Doctors and other categories of staff of the health department, Haryana, to safeguard patient care and ensure continuity of essential medical services; Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 4A of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 (40 of 1974), the Governor of Haryana hereby prohibits any strike by doctors and any other categories of staff working under the health department, Haryana, for a period of six months from the date of publication of this order in the Official Gazette," read the order.

The protesting doctors are demanding a halt in the direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and implementing the modified assured career progression scheme.

Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, on Monday said that the doctors felt compelled to strike because their demands had not been met. "We are protesting to support two main demands: halting the direct recruitment of senior medical officers and implementing the modified assured career progression scheme," he said.

Khyalia noted that these demands are not new; there had been a consensus reached with the state government on these issues last year, with assurances given by the chief minister. "Despite a year passing and our demands remaining unaddressed, we were forced to take this step," he added.

The association had met with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar. Although a consensus was reached regarding the cessation of direct recruitment for senior medical officers, the other demand was still unresolved, he said.

The state health authorities had deployed doctors from the National Health Mission and medical colleges to ensure that healthcare services continued without disruption.

On November 27, the doctors had observed a two-hour pen-down strike in support of their demands.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while responding to a question regarding the two-day strike of doctors, on Monday, had said that doctors are regarded as lifesavers, and their profession is dedicated to serving humanity.

He had said that the government had already fulfilled several of their demands in the past.

At present, ministers and senior officials are in dialogue with them. All their concerns will be heard, and no one's rights will be compromised, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Govt Haryana Haryana Civil Medical Services Association Medical Institutions
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Cricket
Pandya Power, Clinical Bowling Give India 101-Run Win Over Proteas In 1st T20I
Pandya Power, Clinical Bowling Give India 101-Run Win Over Proteas
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget