Haryana Invokes Service Law To Stop Govt Doctors’ Strike Amid Demand For Recruitment Halt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chandigarh, Dec 9: The Haryana government on Tuesday evening invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), prohibiting any strike by government doctors.

The development came a day after government doctors in the state went on a two-day strike in protest against the non-fulfilment of their demands, including a halt in the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

The strike was initiated following a call from the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, which represents government doctors in the state. As a result, healthcare services at many hospitals were affected.

The doctors had warned that if their demands were not fulfilled, they would resort to an indefinite strike.

According to an order, whereas, the governor of Haryana is satisfied that to ensure patient care for critically ill and other patients, and to maintain the uninterrupted delivery of essential medical services to the general public, any strike by doctors or any other category of staff of the health department, Haryana, shall gravely affect public health and services essential for the life of the community.

"And whereas, the governor of Haryana is further satisfied that, in the public interest, it is necessary to prohibit any strike by Doctors and other categories of staff of the health department, Haryana, to safeguard patient care and ensure continuity of essential medical services; Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 4A of the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974 (40 of 1974), the Governor of Haryana hereby prohibits any strike by doctors and any other categories of staff working under the health department, Haryana, for a period of six months from the date of publication of this order in the Official Gazette," read the order.

The protesting doctors are demanding a halt in the direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and implementing the modified assured career progression scheme.

Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, on Monday said that the doctors felt compelled to strike because their demands had not been met. "We are protesting to support two main demands: halting the direct recruitment of senior medical officers and implementing the modified assured career progression scheme," he said.

Khyalia noted that these demands are not new; there had been a consensus reached with the state government on these issues last year, with assurances given by the chief minister. "Despite a year passing and our demands remaining unaddressed, we were forced to take this step," he added.

The association had met with Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar. Although a consensus was reached regarding the cessation of direct recruitment for senior medical officers, the other demand was still unresolved, he said.

The state health authorities had deployed doctors from the National Health Mission and medical colleges to ensure that healthcare services continued without disruption.

On November 27, the doctors had observed a two-hour pen-down strike in support of their demands.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while responding to a question regarding the two-day strike of doctors, on Monday, had said that doctors are regarded as lifesavers, and their profession is dedicated to serving humanity.

He had said that the government had already fulfilled several of their demands in the past.

At present, ministers and senior officials are in dialogue with them. All their concerns will be heard, and no one's rights will be compromised, he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)