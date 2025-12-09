Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCourt Extends Custody Of Two Accused in ₹100-Crore Codeine Cough Syrup Trafficking Case

Court Extends Custody Of Two Accused in ₹100-Crore Codeine Cough Syrup Trafficking Case

Judicial custody of two key accused in the ₹100-crore codeine syrup racket extended till Dec 22.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of two accused — dismissed constable Alok Singh and Amit Tamta — in the multi-crore codeine-based cough syrup trafficking case and remanded them to jail till December 22, a lawyer said.

The accused were produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) amid tight security. Following news of their production, a large number of lawyers assembled at the court premises and raised slogans against the accused, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel.

The accused were not allowed to alight from the prison van until adequate security arrangements were put in place. They were later presented before the court under heavy police protection.

The prosecution told the court that in the multi-crore cough syrup racket, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Amit Kumar Singh alias Amit Tamta on November 27 on charges of trafficking codeine-based narcotic cough syrup. Two mobile phones, a Fortuner vehicle and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession, it said.

According to the prosecution, Tamta, in collusion with a syndicate, is accused of distributing codeine-based cough syrup worth around Rs 100 crore across Lucknow and several other parts of the country.

Subsequently, the STF on December 2 arrested dismissed constable Alok Singh, a key accused in the racket, and produced him before the court.

After hearing the matter, the court extended the judicial custody of both the accused and sent them to jail till December 22. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 10:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Judicial Custody Lucknow Court Trafficking Codeine Syrup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
India
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Centre Orders 10% Cut In IndiGo Flights After Mass Cancellations Trigger Travel Chaos
Cricket
Pandya Power, Clinical Bowling Give India 101-Run Win Over Proteas In 1st T20I
Pandya Power, Clinical Bowling Give India 101-Run Win Over Proteas
News
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
'We Have Let You Down..': CEO Apologises For IndiGo Chaos, Says Network Fully Stabilised
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget