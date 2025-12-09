Explorer
'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions
He claimed this institutional capture was the RSS's primary objective following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, alleging capture of India's various institutions.
Speaking on the floor of the House, Gandhi said, "The next project (of the RSS) after Gandhiji's assassination was wholesale capture of India's institutional framework."
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Advertisement
India
7 Photos
Indian Air Force Day 2025: Have A Look At The Celebrations At National War Memorial, New Delhi
India
7 Photos
Blood Moon 2025: India Witnesses Rare Blood Moon During Total Lunar Eclipse — IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
ABP Live Lifestyle
Opinion
Advertisement