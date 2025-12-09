Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions

He claimed this institutional capture was the RSS's primary objective following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, alleging capture of India's various institutions. 

Speaking on the floor of the House, Gandhi said, "The next project (of the RSS) after Gandhiji's assassination was wholesale capture of India's institutional framework." 

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Winter Session PARLIAMENT SIR
