UP Man Steals Skull From Burning Funeral Pyre To ‘Control’ Girlfriend, Three Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three men arrested for stealing human skull from funeral pyre.

Skull allegedly used for 'vashikaran' rituals to control girlfriend.

CCTV footage and ritual materials recovered by police.

Investigation ongoing into extent of occult practices.

A chilling case from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur has exposed the dark underbelly of superstition and occult practices, with police arresting three men accused of stealing a human skull from a burning funeral pyre. Investigators say the act was carried out in an attempt to bring a young man’s girlfriend and her family under his control through so-called “vashikaran” rituals.

The accused include a man posing as a sadhu and practising tantric rituals, along with two others. All three have been taken into custody.

Occult Promise Leads To Disturbing Crime

According to police, the prime accused, Aman, wanted to influence his girlfriend and her parents. In pursuit of this, he allegedly turned to superstition. He came into contact with one Avdhesh Sharma, who claimed to perform tantric practices while dressed as a sadhu.

Sharma allegedly convinced Aman that bringing a human skull from a burning pyre would enable him to perform rituals to ensure complete control over the girl and her family.

Driven by this belief, the trio allegedly stole the skull of a 16-year-old boy, Shubhanshu, from a cremation ground. The teenager, a resident of Sotawali locality under Hapur Dehat police station limits, had died due to illness at a hospital in Meerut. His last rites were performed in Hapur, after which the accused carried out the act.

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CCTV Footage, Recovered Materials Deepen Probe

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, showing the accused carrying away the skull. The footage played a key role in identifying and tracking them down.

During the investigation, police recovered a large quantity of suspicious material from the accused. This included around 50 photographs of different men and women, allegedly used in tantric rituals.

Authorities are now working to identify the individuals in these photographs and determine the extent of the accused’s activities.

Police Confirm Motive, Expand Investigation

Circle Officer Varun Mishra said the case came to light two days ago when reports emerged of human remains being stolen from a cremation ground.

“During questioning, it was revealed that the theft was carried out for vashikaran and other tantric rituals,” he said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.

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