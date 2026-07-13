Software Engineer Kills Girlfriend, Later Dies By Suicide On Gurugram Railway Tracks

A 25-year-old software engineer allegedly murdered his girlfriend, also his colleague, by slitting her throat before ending his life by jumping in front of a train near Gurugram railway station. The two had been employed at the same IT company in Sector 59 for about a year. The man's body was found on the railway tracks around 1.30 pm on Saturday. Initially, the Government Railway Police (GRP) treated the case as an accidental death and began efforts to establish his identity.

Police identified him using documents recovered from the scene and informed his family in Chhattisgarh. His relatives arrived in Gurugram on Sunday to identify the body and complete postmortem formalities, believing he had died in a railway accident.

A family member said they had requested police to take them to the location where the body was found after identification. However, while heading towards the man's paying guest accommodation in Sector 55, they received a call from the Sector 56 police station around 2.30 pm asking them to report there immediately.

When police forced open the door of the rented accommodation, they discovered the body of the 25-year-old woman with her throat slit. Her body was sent for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the woman's parents had reached the police station earlier on Sunday to lodge a missing person's complaint after they were unable to contact her.

According to a senior police officer, the woman had been staying at a PG in Sector 57 but had shifted her belongings to the man's accommodation in Sector 55 around three days before the incident.

Investigators are now trying to establish the sequence of events using forensic evidence, CCTV footage and digital records. Police said the motive behind the alleged murder has not yet been determined.

The man's family said he graduated from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Raipur, completed an internship at Samsung, and had recently joined the Gurugram-based IT company as his first full-time employer. He had visited his hometown to celebrate his birthday on June 8 and returned to Gurugram on June 16 after spending time with his family. According to his relatives, he remained in regular contact with his mother and last spoke to her on Wednesday.

His family said they had no indication that anything was wrong.

Police are awaiting the postmortem and forensic reports. Mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices belonging to both individuals have been seized for examination to reconstruct the events leading up to the incident. While the GRP is investigating the man's death, the Sector 56 police are probing the alleged murder of the woman.