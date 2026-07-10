4 Deepak Nandal Gang Shooters Killed, 3 Cops Injured In Gurugram Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three police personnel injured; large cache of weapons recovered.

Four alleged shooters linked to gangster Deepak Nandal were killed and another was critically injured in a fierce encounter with the Gurgaon Police Crime Branch in the upscale Sushant Lok area late Thursday night after they allegedly opened fire at the residence of a businessman in an extortion bid. Three policemen were also injured in the exchange of fire.

According to police, gangster Deepak Nandal, who is believed to be operating from abroad, had allegedly threatened a businessman living in Sushant Lok and demanded extortion money. After the businessman allegedly refused to pay, five shooters were sent to fire at his residence.

Over 60 Rounds Fired During Encounter

According to police, the Crime Branch received information from the Police Control Room about armed men moving suspiciously in a Mahindra Scorpio in the Sushant Lok area.

As police teams reached the locality, the suspects allegedly barged into the residence of Vishal Berry, son of the founder of SGT University, and opened fire using sophisticated weapons. Berry was held hostage in his own residence. He had been receiving repeated ransom and extortion threats from a wanted gangster operating from abroad, news agency PTI reported.

Police said the gang members had planned to target the residence over the extortion demand. The suspects were asked to surrender but allegedly opened fire on the police team instead, triggering a gunfight in which more than 60 rounds were exchanged.

Four of the alleged shooters were killed on the spot, while one sustained critical injuries and was admitted to hospital. Three policemen were also injured during the encounter and are undergoing treatment.

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Sophisticated Weapons Recovered

Police recovered five pistols from the accused, including three sophisticated foreign-made firearms, along with a large quantity of live ammunition. According to police sources, the suspects had arrived in a black Scorpio SUV that had been rented. The man who allegedly rented the vehicle was also among those killed in the encounter.

Senior Gurgaon Police officers reached the scene after the gunfight, and the area was cordoned off as search operations continued. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams later examined the area and collected evidence. A heavy police presence remained deployed in Sushant Lok as investigators continued their probe. An investigation into the incident is underway.

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Family Rescued Safely

Senior police officials confirmed that Berry and his family were rescued without harm during the operation.

Sharing details of the encounter, ACP Sadar Dharamveer Singh told ANI: "This evening, the control room received information that some armed miscreants were roaming in a car. The crime team searched in this regard. Meanwhile, these miscreants barged into the home of a prominent businessman, who had been receiving threats and extortion calls from a gangster based abroad, and opened fire."

"Upon receiving this information, the police arrived at the scene and ordered the miscreants to surrender, but they opened fire on the police. The police fired back in self-defence," he added.

The ACP further said that doctors declared four of them dead, while one is undergoing treatment. "Three of our police personnel were also injured in this operation and are currently receiving treatment."

Police said the identities of the deceased and injured suspects, their criminal backgrounds, details of the seized weapons and other aspects of the case will be disclosed after verification and completion of the preliminary investigation.