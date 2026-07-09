'Only Taking Face-Saving Approach': SC On Illegal, Unsafe Buildings In Delhi And Beyond

The directives followed a building collapse in Delhi's Saket and fire incidents in Malviya Nagar and Aliganj. These events highlighted serious safety risks from unauthorised structures.
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'Only Taking Face-Saving Approach': Supreme Court On Illegal, Unsafe Buildings In Delhi And Beyond
SC pulled up civic bodies over unsafe buildings, sought action reports from Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Patna and Tamil Nadu, ordered IIT surveys, and warned officials of contempt for non-compliance.
- Supreme Court directed civic authorities to report on unsafe buildings.
- IIT Delhi experts to survey unsafe localities with officials.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What prompted the Supreme Court's recent directives on illegal constructions?
What specific action has the Supreme Court ordered for unsafe localities?
The court ordered a special team, including IIT Delhi experts, to conduct a time-bound ground survey of Saket, Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar.
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