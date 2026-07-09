Bengal Horror: Gold Merchant Killed In Acid Attack, Family Alleges Business Rivalry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 49-year-old gold trader Bikash Das murdered in his shop.

Family alleges business rivalry led to brutal attack, looting.

Police investigating, examining CCTV footage and victim's call records.

A 49-year-old gold trader was allegedly murdered inside his shop in Arangghata under the Dhantala police station area of West Bengal's Nadia district, with his family claiming the killing was the result of a business rivalry.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Das. The incident has triggered shock across the locality.

Family Alleges Brutal Attack

According to the family, Das was repeatedly struck on the head with a sharp weapon before acid was allegedly poured on his body to ensure his death.

They further claimed that the attackers fled after looting gold jewellery and around ₹3 lakh in cash from the shop.

Found Injured Inside Shop

According to the family and police sources, Das owned a gold shop in Jagratapara near Arangghata railway station and also operated another shop in Ranaghat.

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Although the shop was scheduled to close as usual on Wednesday night, Das had reportedly remained there because some customers were expected to collect their pawned gold jewellery.

At around 10:15 PM, a local businessman informed Das's wife that he was lying unconscious inside the shop.

Family members rushed to the spot and found him lying on the floor in a pool of blood. They alleged he had sustained multiple head injuries caused by a sharp weapon and that acid had been poured on his body.

He was taken to Sabdalpur Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, police reached the spot and began an investigation.

Investigators are collecting CCTV footage from the surrounding area and examining the call records of the deceased's mobile phone. Additional police personnel have also been deployed in the locality as efforts continue to trace those involved in the murder.

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