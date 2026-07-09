Bikash Das, a 49-year-old gold trader, was allegedly murdered inside his shop in Arangghata, West Bengal. His family claims the killing was due to business rivalry.
Bengal Horror: Gold Merchant Killed In Acid Attack, Family Alleges Business Rivalry
Although the shop was scheduled to close as usual on Wednesday night, Das had reportedly remained there because some customers were expected to collect their pawned gold jewellery.
- 49-year-old gold trader Bikash Das murdered in his shop.
- Family alleges business rivalry led to brutal attack, looting.
- Police investigating, examining CCTV footage and victim's call records.
A 49-year-old gold trader was allegedly murdered inside his shop in Arangghata under the Dhantala police station area of West Bengal's Nadia district, with his family claiming the killing was the result of a business rivalry.
The deceased has been identified as Bikash Das. The incident has triggered shock across the locality.
Family Alleges Brutal Attack
According to the family, Das was repeatedly struck on the head with a sharp weapon before acid was allegedly poured on his body to ensure his death.
They further claimed that the attackers fled after looting gold jewellery and around ₹3 lakh in cash from the shop.
Found Injured Inside Shop
According to the family and police sources, Das owned a gold shop in Jagratapara near Arangghata railway station and also operated another shop in Ranaghat.
ALSO READ: Ram Temple Row: Sources Say Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao's ID Cards Blocked; VIP Pass Powers Revoked
Although the shop was scheduled to close as usual on Wednesday night, Das had reportedly remained there because some customers were expected to collect their pawned gold jewellery.
At around 10:15 PM, a local businessman informed Das's wife that he was lying unconscious inside the shop.
Family members rushed to the spot and found him lying on the floor in a pool of blood. They alleged he had sustained multiple head injuries caused by a sharp weapon and that acid had been poured on his body.
He was taken to Sabdalpur Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Police Launch Investigation
Following the incident, police reached the spot and began an investigation.
Investigators are collecting CCTV footage from the surrounding area and examining the call records of the deceased's mobile phone. Additional police personnel have also been deployed in the locality as efforts continue to trace those involved in the murder.
ALSO READ: Champat Rai ‘Not Upset’ After Resignation, Says Ram Temple Trust Treasurer
Before You Go
GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was murdered in Arangghata?
How was Bikash Das allegedly killed?
He was reportedly struck on the head with a sharp weapon, and acid was allegedly poured on his body. Family members found him in a pool of blood.
What items were stolen during the incident?
The attackers allegedly stole gold jewellery and approximately ₹3 lakh in cash from Bikash Das's shop before fleeing.
What steps are police taking to investigate the murder?
Police are collecting CCTV footage from the surrounding area and examining the deceased's mobile phone call records. Additional police personnel have also been deployed.