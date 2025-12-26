Married Woman Shot In Gurugram After Refusing Marriage Proposal; Two Men Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A late-night outing at a Gurugram club turned into a horrifying ordeal when a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly shot by a man whose repeated marriage proposals she had rejected. The violent incident, which unfolded in the early hours of December 20, has sent shockwaves across the city and raised serious concerns over personal safety in nightlife spaces. Police have since arrested two men in connection with the crime, while the survivor continues to recover in hospital.

ALSO READ: 'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case

Victim Rushed To Hospital After Midnight Shooting

According to police officials, the shooting occurred between the night of December 19 and the early hours of December 20. Authorities received urgent information that a woman with a gunshot wound had been admitted to a hospital in Gurugram. A police team immediately reached the medical facility and obtained her medico-legal report. Doctors, however, declared the victim unfit to record her statement at that time due to the severity of her condition.

Husband’s Complaint Reveals Prior Threats

The woman’s husband later submitted a detailed written complaint identifying his wife as Kalpana, aged 25, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, who worked at the Gurugram club where the attack took place. He stated that around 1 am on the night of the incident, Kalpana had called him in distress and told him that she had been shot by Tushar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi, and was being taken to the hospital.

The husband further informed police that Tushar had visited their home nearly a month earlier, leading to a confrontation. After that encounter, he claimed, the accused had been holding a grudge.

Accused Tracked And Arrested In Uttar Pradesh

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the appropriate legal sections. A joint team led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar and Sub-Inspector Mangal Singh carried out the investigation and successfully arrested two suspects from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh on December 25.

The accused have been identified as Tushar alias Jonty (25) and Shubham alias Johnny (24), both residents of Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

Marriage Proposal Rejected, Attack Followed

During preliminary interrogation, Tushar told police that he had known the victim for around six months and worked at a private company in Delhi. He admitted that he wanted to marry her but that she had repeatedly refused his proposal.

Police stated that on the night of December 19–20, Tushar and Shubham went to the club where the woman was seated. Once again, Tushar asked her to marry him. When she declined, he allegedly fired a pistol at her with the intent to kill. The bullet struck her in the abdomen, after which both men fled towards Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation Ongoing, Court Remand Sought

Officials confirmed that the accused were arrested following standard legal procedures and will be produced before the court to seek police custody remand for further questioning. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and examine all circumstances surrounding the attack.