Gurugram: Car Carrying Kidnapped Children Crashes In Bareilly, 5 Killed

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A car carrying two kidnapped children from Gurugram met with a fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, leaving five people dead, including the alleged kidnappers, while five others were injured. The injured include both children.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Pardhauli village under the CB Ganj police station area on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway. A speeding Bolero first rammed into a motorcycle and then lost control before crashing into a stationary tanker. The impact was so severe that both the car and the motorcycle were completely mangled.

Kidnappers Among Those Killed

Among those killed were Sikandar Kumar (28), Manmohan (42), and an unidentified person travelling in the Bolero, along with two motorcycle riders, Shamsad (45) and Mumtaz (65). Five others in the car, including the driver Prince and the two abducted children, sustained serious injuries.

During the investigation, police grew suspicious while questioning the injured driver, Prince. Upon further interrogation, he revealed that the three deceased were his accomplices and had kidnapped an auto driver named Manoj and his two children from Gurugram.

Police said Manoj, originally from Faridpur, works as an auto driver in Gurugram. One of the accused, Manmohan, allegedly wanted to marry Manoj’s minor adopted daughter, which Manoj opposed. This led to the kidnapping of Manoj and his children. Manoj’s wife had earlier filed an FIR at the DLF Phase-1 police station in Gurugram.

Based on Prince’s lead, police rescued Manoj from a house in Bareilly. Preliminary findings suggest that the accused were on their way to return the children when the accident took place. Further investigation is being carried out by the Haryana Police.