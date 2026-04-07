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HomeCitiesGurugram: Car Carrying Kidnapped Children Crashes In Bareilly, 5 Killed

Gurugram: Car Carrying Kidnapped Children Crashes In Bareilly, 5 Killed

Five others in the car, including the driver Prince and the two abducted children, were injured in the car crash that occurred in Uttar Pradesh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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A car carrying two kidnapped children from Gurugram met with a fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, leaving five people dead, including the alleged kidnappers, while five others were injured. The injured include both children.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Pardhauli village under the CB Ganj police station area on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway. A speeding Bolero first rammed into a motorcycle and then lost control before crashing into a stationary tanker. The impact was so severe that both the car and the motorcycle were completely mangled.

Kidnappers Among Those Killed

Among those killed were Sikandar Kumar (28), Manmohan (42), and an unidentified person travelling in the Bolero, along with two motorcycle riders, Shamsad (45) and Mumtaz (65). Five others in the car, including the driver Prince and the two abducted children, sustained serious injuries.

During the investigation, police grew suspicious while questioning the injured driver, Prince. Upon further interrogation, he revealed that the three deceased were his accomplices and had kidnapped an auto driver named Manoj and his two children from Gurugram.

Police said Manoj, originally from Faridpur, works as an auto driver in Gurugram. One of the accused, Manmohan, allegedly wanted to marry Manoj’s minor adopted daughter, which Manoj opposed. This led to the kidnapping of Manoj and his children. Manoj’s wife had earlier filed an FIR at the DLF Phase-1 police station in Gurugram.

Based on Prince’s lead, police rescued Manoj from a house in Bareilly. Preliminary findings suggest that the accused were on their way to return the children when the accident took place. Further investigation is being carried out by the Haryana Police.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Bareilly involving a car and kidnapped children?

A car carrying two kidnapped children crashed in Bareilly, resulting in five deaths, including the alleged kidnappers. Five others, including the children, were injured.

How did the accident occur?

A speeding Bolero carrying the kidnapped children and kidnappers first hit a motorcycle and then crashed into a stationary tanker. The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles.

What was the motive behind the kidnapping?

The kidnapping was allegedly motivated by one of the accused wanting to marry the minor adopted daughter of the auto driver, which the father opposed. The auto driver and his two children were kidnapped from Gurugram.

Were the kidnapped children rescued?

Yes, based on the injured driver's confession, police rescued the auto driver, Manoj, from a house in Bareilly. The children were also in the car at the time of the accident and were injured.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Gurugram Car Accident Gurugram
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