Over 7.37 Million Voter Names Deleted From Gujarat Draft Electoral Roll After SIR

More than 7.37 million names have been removed from Gujarat’s draft electoral roll following the completion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Chief Electoral Officer Harit Shukla said in a statement on Friday.

After the revision, Gujarat’s electoral roll now stands at 43.4 million voters, compared with 50.8 million before the exercise began on October 27. The deletions, officials said, were carried out after enumeration forms were not received despite repeated verification efforts and coordination with Booth Level Agents and representatives of political parties.

Why the Names Were Deleted

Election authorities said the large-scale revision involved extensive door-to-door verification across the state to identify ineligible entries. This included voters who had died, permanently migrated, registered at multiple locations or could not be traced during the survey.

Shukla said all enumeration forms collected during the exercise were fully digitised to streamline verification and record-keeping.

Breakdown of Deleted Voters

According to the official data, of the 7,373,327 names deleted, 1,807,278 belonged to deceased voters, while 4,025,553 were of voters who had permanently shifted out of their registered constituencies. Another 969,662 names were removed after voters were found absent during verification, 381,470 were deleted due to duplicate registrations, and 189,364 fell under other categories.

Voters whose names have been excluded, or those seeking corrections, have been given time to respond. Claims and objections for inclusion, correction or deletion can be filed until January 18, 2026. Election authorities will verify and dispose of all claims and objections by February 10, 2026, after issuing notices and hearing the concerned voters. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 17, 2026.

The draft electoral roll has been made available at all polling stations, designated locations and on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Copies have also been shared with recognised political parties, along with lists of voters whose enumeration forms were not received.

Shukla said the exercise involved a massive administrative effort, with 33 District Election Officers, 182 Electoral Registration Officers, 855 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, 50,963 Booth Level Officers, 54,443 Booth Level Agents and 30,833 volunteers taking part in the revision process.