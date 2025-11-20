Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gujarat Teacher, On SIR Duty, Dies Of Heart Attack, Family Blames Election Duty Workload

Gujarat Teacher, On SIR Duty, Dies Of Heart Attack, Family Blames Election Duty Workload

His family attributes his death to excessive work pressure from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Parmar worked late into the night before his death, and his daughter confirmed the pressure he was under.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nadiad (Gujarat), Nov 20 (PTI) A school teacher working as a Block Level Officer (BLO) in Gujarat's Kheda district died of a heart attack, with his family attributing "excessive work pressure" linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as the cause of his death.

The BLO, Rameshbhai Parmar (50), a resident of Jambudi village in Kapadvanj taluka of the district, died of a heart attack in his sleep at his home during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, his brother Narendra Parmar told reporters.

Rameshbhai Parmar, who was a teacher at a government school in Navapura village in Kapadvanj, was recently given the duty of BLO, he said.

"After finishing his work as a BLO, he returned home around 7.30 pm on Wednesday and once again started doing paperwork after getting fresh. Since there is an issue with the mobile network in his village, he came to my house to finish his work. He worked till 11.30 pm and returned to his house," according to him.

"He then went to sleep after having dinner. But when he did not wake up in the morning, we immediately took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. We believe that he suffered a heart attack due to excessive work pressure," the brother of the deceased added.

Parmar's daughter Shilpa echoed the same sentiments as she alleged that his father was "under pressure" due to BLO-related work.

District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav and District Primary Education Officer Paresh Vaghela were not available for a comment despite repeated attempts to call them. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
GUJARAT NEWS SIR
Embed widget