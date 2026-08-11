Delhi On High Alert Ahead Of Independence Day, Posters Of 19 Wanted Terrorists Put Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wanted terrorists' posters displayed across Delhi; security tightened.

Red Fort secured with personnel, CCTVs, and anti-drone systems.

Police deploy Abhigyan app, FRS vans identifying suspicious individuals.

New Delhi: Posters carrying photographs of 19 wanted terrorists linked to groups such as Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda and Khalistani terror networks have been put up at multiple locations across the national capital as part of heightened security measures ahead of Independence Day, police said.

The exercise is part of the annual security drill conducted ahead of August 15 and is aimed at increasing public awareness and seeking assistance from people in identifying and tracking people considered a threat to the national capital, officers said.

Delhi has been placed on high alert ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with security agencies intensifying surveillance and vigilance across key locations, including crowded markets, Delhi Metro, bus terminals, railway stations and other transport hubs, government buildings and sensitive installations.

The Red Fort, where the main Independence Day celebrations will be held, has been placed under a multi-layered security cover. Around 15,000-20,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed for the August 15 event, which is likely to be attended by a large number of people, including VIPs and VVIPs.

Nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras, including facial recognition system-enabled cameras, have been installed at the Red Fort and its adjoining areas. A high-tech CCTV control room has been set up inside the monument, where police personnel and technical teams will monitor every movement in an over three-kilometre radius.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened in view of intelligence inputs, with police maintaining a close watch on suspicious activities and movements in and around the national capital.

As part of the enhanced security grid, Delhi Police are extensively using technology to identify suspicious and wanted persons in crowded areas.

The Abhigyan application, which has a database of more than one crore criminals, is being used by police personnel carrying handheld devices to randomly screen fingerprints.

The fingerprints are checked against the database within seconds. A red indication alerts personnel that the person has a criminal record, while a green indication indicates that no record has been found.

Facial recognition system (FRS) vans equipped with high-resolution cameras have also been deployed at strategic locations. The vans scan faces in crowds and match them against available databases.

If a wanted or suspicious person is detected, an alert is generated and sent to the control room for verification and necessary action.

Snipers have also been positioned at strategic locations, including elevated platforms, while anti-drone systems have been deployed to prevent unauthorised aerial activity.

The surveillance network is also being used to monitor several kilometres around the Red Fort as part of the comprehensive security arrangement.

Police have also imposed restrictions on kite and drone flying around the monument to prevent any security breach.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)