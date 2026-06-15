Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 170 Jewar farmers take first flight from Noida Airport.

Delegation, whose land was acquired, will meet Chief Minister.

Many, including 20 women, experience first-time air travel.

Event emphasizes farmers as active development partners.

A significant milestone is set to unfold on Monday as around 170 farmers from the Jewar region will board the first flight from Noida International Airport to Lucknow.

The delegation includes farmers and agricultural labourers whose land was acquired for the construction of the airport. The group will travel to Lucknow to meet and felicitate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

For many of them, the journey will be their first experience of air travel and will serve as a symbolic moment reflecting their role in the development of one of India's largest infrastructure projects.

Farmers Who Gave Land For Airport Project

The farmers travelling on the inaugural flight are among those who provided land for the construction of the Noida International Airport in Jewar.

According to local representatives, the trip is intended to acknowledge their contribution to the project and highlight their participation in the region's transformation.

Upon reaching Lucknow, the delegation will interact with the Chief Minister and share their experiences regarding the changes brought about by development initiatives in the state.

#WATCH | Noida, UP | A farmer says, "The airport has been built on our land. We are very happy as we have become partners in the nation's development. I extend my heartfelt thanks to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi-ji and our MLA; this will employ future generations..." https://t.co/S31d4YiP4F pic.twitter.com/eTvRl8I9fv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2026

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20 Women Farmers To Join Historic Journey

The delegation will also include 20 women farmers, making the event particularly significant from the perspective of women's participation and empowerment.

Many of the women, coming from rural backgrounds, will be travelling by air for the first time. Their inclusion is being seen as a reflection of increasing opportunities and representation for women in development initiatives.

'Farmers Are Partners In Development'

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh described the occasion as a matter of pride for both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state was presenting a model in which farmers are not merely beneficiaries of development projects but active and respected partners in the process.

According to Singh, the event symbolises the journey of farmers from cultivating fields on the land where the airport now stands to becoming passengers on its inaugural flight, reflecting the changing landscape of development in the region.

"When these farmers travel to Lucknow to thank the chief minister, it will not merely be an expression of gratitude but a tribute to a development model where farmers are recognised as equal partners in progress," he said.

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Singh said the journey reflected the changing face of a developed India, where the benefits of major infrastructure projects are reaching people at the grassroots level.

"The food providers of Jewar are no longer confined to the fields; they are now participants in the flight of a new India," he added.

The farmers' journey is expected to be one of the most symbolic moments associated with the launch of the Noida International Airport, highlighting the role of local communities in large-scale infrastructure development.