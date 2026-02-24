Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGreater Noida Daylight Murder: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home, Incident Caught On Camera

Greater Noida Daylight Murder: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home, Incident Caught On Camera

Sources indicate that the deceased had recently been released from prison in connection with a case involving the killing of a member of the accused’s family.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A young man was shot dead in broad daylight outside his home in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning in what police describe as a case linked to an old rivalry. The attack, which unfolded in full public view, was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but was later declared dead. Police have launched an investigation and are examining footage to identify and trace the accused.

Daylight Attack Caught On Camera

The incident occurred in the Ecotech-I police station area, in Luksar village. According to officials, the victim, identified as Nitin, son of Phire, was allegedly targeted by Sachin and two to three associates.

CCTV footage that has since surfaced shows three young men arriving armed with weapons. The assailants are seen confronting Nitin outside his residence, physically assaulting him and then opening fire at close range. During the attack, a woman present at the scene attempts to intervene, but the attackers reportedly brandish their weapons to threaten her. The woman can be heard screaming as the accused flee immediately after shooting the victim.

Nitin was taken to hospital without delay; however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Old Rivalry Angle

Preliminary information suggests that the murder may be linked to a previous dispute between the families involved. Sources indicate that the deceased had recently been released from prison in connection with a case involving the killing of a member of the accused’s family. Police believe the latest shooting could be an act of retaliation stemming from that earlier incident.

Upon receiving information about the firing, police teams rushed to the spot and secured the area. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are under way.

Police Statement

Sudhir Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, said that on February 24, Sachin and his associates allegedly opened fire on Nitin, a resident of Luksar village under the Ecotech I police station limits, due to an old rivalry. Nitin sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital for treatment, where he was later declared dead.

The ADCP confirmed that police personnel are deployed at the scene, the situation is under control, and further legal action is currently under way.

Related Video

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum

Also read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Greater Noida Man Shot
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Greater Noida Daylight Murder: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home, Incident Caught On Camera
Greater Noida Daylight Murder: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home, Incident Caught On Camera
Cities
Maharashtra BJP Reshuffle: Navnath Ban Appointed Chief Spokesperson; New Team Announced
Maharashtra BJP Reshuffle: Navnath Ban Appointed Chief Spokesperson; New Team Announced
Cities
Bank Employee Dies By Suicide Days After Dog Bite In Maharashtra
Bank Employee Dies By Suicide Days After Dog Bite In Maharashtra
Cities
Namaz Vs Hanuman Chalisa Standoff In Lucknow University; 13 Students Issued Notice, Several Detained
Namaz Vs Hanuman Chalisa Standoff In Lucknow University; 13 Students Issued Notice, Several Detained
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget