Greater Noida Daylight Murder: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home, Incident Caught On Camera

A young man was shot dead in broad daylight outside his home in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning in what police describe as a case linked to an old rivalry. The attack, which unfolded in full public view, was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but was later declared dead. Police have launched an investigation and are examining footage to identify and trace the accused.

Daylight Attack Caught On Camera

The incident occurred in the Ecotech-I police station area, in Luksar village. According to officials, the victim, identified as Nitin, son of Phire, was allegedly targeted by Sachin and two to three associates.

CCTV footage that has since surfaced shows three young men arriving armed with weapons. The assailants are seen confronting Nitin outside his residence, physically assaulting him and then opening fire at close range. During the attack, a woman present at the scene attempts to intervene, but the attackers reportedly brandish their weapons to threaten her. The woman can be heard screaming as the accused flee immediately after shooting the victim.

Nitin was taken to hospital without delay; however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Old Rivalry Angle

Preliminary information suggests that the murder may be linked to a previous dispute between the families involved. Sources indicate that the deceased had recently been released from prison in connection with a case involving the killing of a member of the accused’s family. Police believe the latest shooting could be an act of retaliation stemming from that earlier incident.

Upon receiving information about the firing, police teams rushed to the spot and secured the area. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are under way.

Police Statement

Sudhir Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, said that on February 24, Sachin and his associates allegedly opened fire on Nitin, a resident of Luksar village under the Ecotech I police station limits, due to an old rivalry. Nitin sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital for treatment, where he was later declared dead.

#WATCH | Sudhir Kumar, ADCP, Greater Noida says, "Today, on February 24, 2026, Sachin and his associates opened fire on Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech First police station, due to an old rivalry. Nitin was seriously injured and admitted… pic.twitter.com/mNtku3mzOU — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2026

The ADCP confirmed that police personnel are deployed at the scene, the situation is under control, and further legal action is currently under way.