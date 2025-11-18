GRAP 4: Delhi spent much of Tuesday sifting through a cloud of misinformation as social media lit up with claims that the Capital had already crossed into GRAP Stage IV, the most severe level of pollution response. Some platforms even suggested that the restrictions had taken effect early in the morning. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), however, moved quickly to put out an official clarification, shutting down the rumours.

The Commission noted that certain digital and television channels had circulated incorrect updates. Reaffirming the actual status, the advisory said, “Stage-IV of GRAP has not been invoked,” and that Stage 3 continues to be applicable across the National Capital Region. It also urged the public to rely solely on verified communications from CAQM rather than unconfirmed social chatter.

What GRAP 4 Would Mean For Delhi

With confusion stirring public anxiety, many wondered what would happen if the Capital actually entered the highest alert level. GRAP Stage IV is designed for extreme pollution episodes when air quality reaches emergency conditions. The measures kick in to curb emissions aggressively and reduce human exposure, affecting transport, education, businesses, and daily life.

Transport And Traffic Restrictions Under GRAP 4

If activated, GRAP 4 would impose the toughest transport-related curbs such as:

Ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods

Prohibition on privately owned petrol commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi

Prohibition on privately owned diesel commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi

Authorities may introduce odd-even for vehicles if required

Possible temporary shutdown of non-essential commercial establishments affecting traffic flow

Restrictions On Education, Workplaces, And Construction

The highest alert level would also impact schools, offices, and infrastructure activity through the following curbs:

Complete halt on construction activities

Complete halt on demolition activities

Suspension of physical classes in schools

Suspension of physical classes in colleges

Government offices may be directed to operate with 50 per cent staff

Private offices may be directed to operate with 50 per cent staff

Delhi Still Under Stage 3, No Emergency Measures In Force

Despite the intense speculation, none of these provisions is currently active. Delhi remains under Stage 3 restrictions, and CAQM has clarified that any move toward GRAP 4 would be formally communicated. For now, the emergency response toolkit stays unused, held in reserve for only the most critical air quality situations.