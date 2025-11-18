Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesDelhi Didn’t Enter GRAP-4: Here's What The Highest Pollution Alert Would Actually Mean For The Capital

Delhi buzzed with rumours that GRAP 4 had been enforced, prompting confusion over emergency curbs. CAQM clarified that “Stage-IV of GRAP has not been invoked” and Delhi remains under Stage 3.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

GRAP 4: Delhi spent much of Tuesday sifting through a cloud of misinformation as social media lit up with claims that the Capital had already crossed into GRAP Stage IV, the most severe level of pollution response. Some platforms even suggested that the restrictions had taken effect early in the morning. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), however, moved quickly to put out an official clarification, shutting down the rumours.

The Commission noted that certain digital and television channels had circulated incorrect updates. Reaffirming the actual status, the advisory said, “Stage-IV of GRAP has not been invoked,” and that Stage 3 continues to be applicable across the National Capital Region. It also urged the public to rely solely on verified communications from CAQM rather than unconfirmed social chatter.

What GRAP 4 Would Mean For Delhi

With confusion stirring public anxiety, many wondered what would happen if the Capital actually entered the highest alert level. GRAP Stage IV is designed for extreme pollution episodes when air quality reaches emergency conditions. The measures kick in to curb emissions aggressively and reduce human exposure, affecting transport, education, businesses, and daily life.

Transport And Traffic Restrictions Under GRAP 4

If activated, GRAP 4 would impose the toughest transport-related curbs such as:

  • Ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods
  • Prohibition on privately owned petrol commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi
  • Prohibition on privately owned diesel commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi
  • Authorities may introduce odd-even for vehicles if required
  • Possible temporary shutdown of non-essential commercial establishments affecting traffic flow

Restrictions On Education, Workplaces, And Construction

The highest alert level would also impact schools, offices, and infrastructure activity through the following curbs:

  • Complete halt on construction activities
  • Complete halt on demolition activities
  • Suspension of physical classes in schools
  • Suspension of physical classes in colleges
  • Government offices may be directed to operate with 50 per cent staff
  • Private offices may be directed to operate with 50 per cent staff

Delhi Still Under Stage 3, No Emergency Measures In Force

Despite the intense speculation, none of these provisions is currently active. Delhi remains under Stage 3 restrictions, and CAQM has clarified that any move toward GRAP 4 would be formally communicated. For now, the emergency response toolkit stays unused, held in reserve for only the most critical air quality situations.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
News Delhi Pollution DELHI NEWS GRAP 4
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Stung By Bihar Loss, This Is How Prashant Kishor Will ‘Repent’ The Setback
