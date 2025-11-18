Pune Water Cut Alert: These Areas Will Face Full-Day Disruption On November 20
Water supply is expected to return on Friday, 21 November, although residents may initially experience low pressure.
A full-day water cut will affect several parts of Pune on Thursday (20th November), as the Water Supply Department carries out essential work to connect a new pipeline. The operation involves linking a 3,000 mm main pipeline from the Khadakwasla Dam to the Parvati Water Treatment Plant, a key upgrade aimed at strengthening the city’s water infrastructure. Supply is expected to resume on Friday, 21st November, though at low pressure. Authorities have urged residents in affected zones to store adequate water in advance and use it carefully during the outage.
Pune Water Cut: Affected Areas
- The following zones will face a complete water shutdown:
- Parvati MLR, HLR, LLR tank zones
- Vadgaon Water Treatment Plant
- Rajiv Gandhi Pumping Station
- Cantonment Water Works
- Chikhali Water Works
- Warje Water Works (Phase 1 and 2)
- Chandni Chowk Tank
- Gandhi Bhavan Tank
- Pancard Club GSR Tank
- SNDT MLR and LLR Tanks
- Chatushrungi Tank
- Holkar Water Works Tank
- Khadakwasla Jackwell
- Ganpati Matha
- Old Warje Water Works
- Booster stations in newly merged villages
Pune Water Cut: When Will Supply Resume?
Why Is Pune Facing Citywide Water Cut?
The Water Supply Department has completed installing a new main pipeline and will now connect two 1,400 mm pipelines during the shutdown. To ensure safety and efficiency, water supply across much of Pune will be halted for the entire day. Nandkumar Jagtap, Head of the Water Supply Department, confirmed that supply from the Bhama–Askhed Dam to the Nagar Road belt will remain unaffected.
Advisory For Residents
Residents in all affected areas are advised to store sufficient water and use it judiciously. The upgrade forms part of broader efforts to enhance Pune’s water supply reliability as the city continues to expand and demand increases.