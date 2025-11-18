Pune Water Cut Alert: These Areas Will Face Full-Day Disruption On November 20

A full-day water cut will affect several parts of Pune on Thursday (20th November), as the Water Supply Department carries out essential work to connect a new pipeline. The operation involves linking a 3,000 mm main pipeline from the Khadakwasla Dam to the Parvati Water Treatment Plant, a key upgrade aimed at strengthening the city’s water infrastructure. Supply is expected to resume on Friday, 21st November, though at low pressure. Authorities have urged residents in affected zones to store adequate water in advance and use it carefully during the outage.

Pune Water Cut: Affected Areas

The following zones will face a complete water shutdown:

Parvati MLR, HLR, LLR tank zones

Vadgaon Water Treatment Plant

Rajiv Gandhi Pumping Station

Cantonment Water Works

Chikhali Water Works

Warje Water Works (Phase 1 and 2)

Chandni Chowk Tank

Gandhi Bhavan Tank

Pancard Club GSR Tank

SNDT MLR and LLR Tanks

Chatushrungi Tank

Holkar Water Works Tank

Khadakwasla Jackwell

Ganpati Matha

Old Warje Water Works

Booster stations in newly merged villages

Pune Water Cut: When Will Supply Resume?

Water supply is expected to return on Friday, 21 November, although residents may initially experience low pressure.

Why Is Pune Facing Citywide Water Cut?

The Water Supply Department has completed installing a new main pipeline and will now connect two 1,400 mm pipelines during the shutdown. To ensure safety and efficiency, water supply across much of Pune will be halted for the entire day. Nandkumar Jagtap, Head of the Water Supply Department, confirmed that supply from the Bhama–Askhed Dam to the Nagar Road belt will remain unaffected.

Advisory For Residents

Residents in all affected areas are advised to store sufficient water and use it judiciously. The upgrade forms part of broader efforts to enhance Pune’s water supply reliability as the city continues to expand and demand increases.