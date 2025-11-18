Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Searches for Delhi’s GRAP status surged sharply on Tuesday, with social media buzzing over claims that the city had moved to Stage IV, the highest level of pollution restrictions. Several news outlets also reported that GRAP-4 had been enforced from 8 am. However, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has now categorically dismissed these reports.
CAQM’s Clarification On GRAP-4 Curbs
In an official statement, the Commission said misleading information was being circulated by some news channels and digital platforms. “Stage-IV of GRAP has not been invoked,” the circular stated, adding that Stage-3 remains in effect across NCR. The agency urged the public and stakeholders to rely only on official updates issued by CAQM.
What GRAP-4 Entails
If implemented, GRAP Stage IV would trigger the strictest curbs:
Ban on entry of trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods
Prohibition on privately owned petrol and diesel commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi
Complete halt on construction and demolition activities
Authorities can suspend physical classes in schools/colleges
Government and private offices may be asked to function with 50% staff
Additional emergency steps like odd-even for vehicles and temporary shutdown of non-essential commercial establishments
As of now, these measures are not in force, and Delhi continues under Stage-3 restrictions.