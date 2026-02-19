Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGold, Debt And Murder: Neighbour Strangles 69-Year-Old Before Wheelchair-Bound Husband In Bengaluru

Gold, Debt And Murder: Neighbour Strangles 69-Year-Old Before Wheelchair-Bound Husband In Bengaluru

According to investigators, the accused, identified as 36-year-old Shivakumar, entered the house on the pretext of asking for water after allegedly noticing the gold jewellery the woman was wearing.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
A 69-year-old woman was allegedly strangled inside her home in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Wednesday, even as her wheelchair-bound husband was present in the house. Police arrested a neighbour within hours on suspicion of murdering her and fleeing with her gold ornaments.

The deceased, Shobha, was the primary caregiver for her husband, who has been bedridden since suffering a brain stroke 12 years ago. The couple, who had no children, lived on Pete Beedi in Nelamangala.

Suspect Posed As Visitor Seeking Water

According to investigators, the accused, identified as 36-year-old Shivakumar, entered the house on the pretext of asking for water after allegedly noticing the gold jewellery the woman was wearing.

The attack took place at around 4 p.m., shortly after she returned home. Police said the accused used a knife during the assault and strangled her before escaping with more than 100 grams of gold ornaments.

Arrest Followed CCTV Analysis

Personnel from Nelamangala Town Police registered a case and scanned CCTV footage from surrounding areas, leading to the suspect’s arrest within six hours.

“The accused targeted the elderly woman after noticing the gold ornaments she was wearing. He entered the house under the guise of asking for water and committed the crime when the couple was alone,” said Bharat Gowda, the town police inspector.

He added, “During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was under severe financial debt and had planned the robbery to repay his loans. When the victim resisted, he strangled her.”

“The case was solved within six hours due to coordinated efforts by our team. CCTV analysis and local intelligence played a crucial role in tracking down the suspect,” he said.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Gold Debt And Murder Neighbour Strangles 69-Year-Old Wheelchair-Bound Husband
Embed widget