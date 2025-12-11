Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesLuthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended

Authorities found that the Luthras booked their Thailand tickets even as emergency responders battled the fire and attempted to pull out those trapped inside the club.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
The Goa Police have suspended the passports of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the key promoters of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a catastrophic fire on December 6 claimed 25 lives. According to investigators, the brothers left for Thailand shortly after the blaze erupted.

Authorities found that the Luthras booked their Thailand tickets even as emergency responders battled the fire and attempted to pull out those trapped inside the club. Officials said the brothers accessed the MakeMyTrip (MMT) platform at 1:17 AM on December 7, during ongoing rescue efforts by the Goa Police and the Fire Services. Immigration documents further confirmed that they boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 from Delhi to Phuket, which took off at 5:30 AM.

Investigation Intensifies Into Birch By Romeo Lane 

The probe into the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub disaster has intensified, following an India Today report revealing that a hazardous performance was conducted at the venue without any fire-safety equipment or the mandatory fire audit. Investigators have noted serious compliance failures, with key accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra allegedly running the Arpora nightclub despite these violations.

Hours after the blaze, which claimed 25 lives, the brothers fled to Thailand. According to the Goa DGP, a Blue Corner Notice was issued against them within two days of the incident.

Separately, a Look Out Circular has been issued for the nightclub’s other owners, Ajay Kumar Gupta and Surinder Kumar Khosla.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered action against illegal constructions on salt pan land. As part of the crackdown, the Goa Tourism Department has demolished Romeo Lane, which was identified as an illegally built beach shack.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Goa Nightclub Goa CM Pramod Sawant Luthra Brothers Goa Nightclub Fire Case
