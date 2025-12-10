PM Modi Pushes Gaza Peace Plan In Call with Netanyahu, Reviews Strategic Ties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, with both leaders reviewing the progress of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and exchanging views on the fast-evolving situation in West Asia. The conversation came at a time of heightened regional tensions, prompting both sides to reiterate their strong stance against terrorism and their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation. PM Modi also emphasised India’s continued support for initiatives aimed at securing a just and lasting peace in the region, including the early execution of the Gaza Peace Plan. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Focus On Strengthening Strategic Partnership

During the call, Modi and Netanyahu expressed satisfaction with the steady momentum in India-Israel relations across defence, technology, agriculture and innovation. Both leaders underlined their intent to further expand cooperation in areas considered mutually beneficial and strategically important for long-term stability.

Officials said the discussion reflected the growing convergence between New Delhi and Tel Aviv on security and economic priorities. The leaders noted that the bilateral partnership had matured significantly in recent years and reaffirmed their shared commitment to sustaining high-level engagement.

Shared Stand On Terrorism & Regional Stability

A major part of the conversation centred on regional developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Both Modi and Netanyahu strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to all forms of violence.

PM Modi emphasised India’s consistent position in favour of diplomatic efforts that lead to durable peace. He specifically highlighted the importance of the Gaza Peace Plan and called for its swift implementation as part of broader efforts to stabilise the region.

Netanyahu briefed Modi on Israel’s assessment of the security situation, and the two leaders agreed that continued dialogue was essential as events unfold. They committed to maintaining close communication in the coming days.