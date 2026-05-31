Maharashtra Horror: Father Kills 4-Year-Old Son Crying For Food

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father allegedly killed son over crying for milk.

Accused reportedly threw child, causing fatal injuries.

Sister informed police after the shocking incident.

Father arrested; wife had left home earlier.

In a shocking incident in Mumbai's Powai area, a father allegedly killed his four-year-old son after becoming enraged when the child cried out of hunger.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Singh, lived with his family in Gautam Nagar, Powai. According to police, the incident occurred on Friday morning when his younger son, Yash, began crying for milk.

Investigators said Singh allegedly lost his temper after being awakened by the child's cries and violently threw him against a door. The impact proved fatal, and the child died on the spot.

Sister Informed Police

The incident came to light after Singh's sister informed the police. Officers rushed to the scene, took custody of the body and sent it to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police subsequently arrested the accused and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Wife Had Left Home Two Weeks Earlier

According to police officials, Singh lived with his mother, wife and two sons, aged five and four, in Gautam Nagar.

Investigators said the younger child, Yash, reportedly had certain health issues and largely depended on milk for his diet.

Police further revealed that Singh was unemployed and allegedly had a drinking problem. His wife had reportedly left the family home with the children around 15 days before the incident due to ongoing domestic issues.

Officials said Singh initially gave inconsistent statements during questioning. However, during the investigation, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

Police are continuing their probe into the circumstances surrounding the child's death.