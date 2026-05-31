Nigerian National Found Dead In Greater Noida Apartment

A 39-year-old Nigerian national was found dead inside an apartment in Greater Noida's Zeta-1 area, with preliminary investigations indicating that the death may have been caused by illness, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a local resident, identified as Charles Kennedy, informed the Beta-2 police station about the death of a fellow Nigerian national, Mike, who was living in the same locality.

Police Team Rushed To Apartment

Following the alert, a police team rushed to the apartment and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

During the inquiry, officers learned that the deceased had been suffering from both physical and mental health issues. According to police, he was known to frequently wander around the area and often slept wherever he found shelter.

A senior police official said initial findings do not indicate foul play and suggest that the death was likely linked to an illness. However, the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Police personnel, along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, inspected the scene and collected evidence. After completing inquest proceedings, the body was sent for autopsy.

Further legal and forensic procedures are underway as part of the investigation.