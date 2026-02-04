Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Korean Princesses’: Police Flag Disturbing Gaming Obsession In Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case

‘Korean Princesses’: Police Flag Disturbing Gaming Obsession In Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case

Investigators are now examining the eight-page note, mobile phones and digital activity to determine the psychological impact of the game and whether it directly contributed to the deaths.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Police have disclosed disturbing new details in the triple suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, after an eight-page handwritten note was recovered from their home. The girls, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment in the early hours, moments after their parents objected to excessive online gaming. All three died on the spot, triggering widespread shock across the housing complex and beyond in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Addicted To Online Task-Based Game’

The Police Commissioner said the sisters were “deeply addicted” to an online task-based game, an obsession that reportedly began after the Covid-19 pandemic. The addiction severely disrupted their education and daily lives.

“They were not attentive to their studies. The eldest, aged 16, was still studying in Class 4,” the officer said, adding that the girls believed they were Korean and referred to themselves as “Korean princesses” under the game’s influence.

Police revealed that the family was aware of the addiction and would often confiscate the girls’ mobile phones, but the sisters repeatedly managed to get them back. The recovered diary reportedly provides detailed insight into their routines and fixation on the game.

“They followed a tightly synchronised lifestyle, even going to the bathroom together,” the commissioner said, describing their behaviour as unusually intense and co-dependent.

Final Hours Inside Puja Room

According to the Assistant Police Commissioner, the sisters were with their mother shortly after midnight on Wednesday. A short while later, they entered the puja room and locked it from inside.

“After that, the tragic incident occurred,” the officer said.

Investigators are now examining the eight-page note, mobile phones and digital activity to determine the psychological impact of the game and whether it directly contributed to the deaths. Authorities said the case is being probed from multiple angles, including online influence and mental health factors.

Counselling teams have been deployed for the grieving family and traumatised residents, while police have urged parents to closely monitor children’s screen time and online behaviour.

The incident has reignited concerns over the unchecked exposure of minors to immersive digital platforms, particularly following prolonged pandemic isolation, with officials stressing the urgent need for awareness and early intervention.

Related Video

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News Korean Game Ghaziabad Suicide
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Rahul Gandhi Says 'I Will Give Him This Book' To PM, Wishes To Hand Him Naravane’s Memoir
Rahul Gandhi Says 'I Will Give Him This Book' To PM, Wishes To Hand Him Naravane’s Memoir
News
President’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification
President’s Rule Lifted In Manipur, MHA Issues Notification
India
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
‘I Know Bengal, This Is People’s Fight’: Mamata Banerjee Argues In SC Challenging SIR
Cities
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Korean Names, Korean Notes: Inside The Gaming Obsession Behind Ghaziabad Sisters Death
Advertisement

Videos

Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Three Minor Sisters Die After Jumping From Ninth Floor, Gaming Angle Probed
Breaking News: Online Gaming Turns Deadly, Two Separate Suicide Cases Shock Ghaziabad and Bhopal
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Calls Ex-Congress Leader Ravneet Singh Bittu “Traitor” During Parliament Protest
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal Boosts Exports, Protects Agriculture & Strengthens Strategic Partnership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget