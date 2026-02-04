‘Korean Princesses’: Police Flag Disturbing Gaming Obsession In Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Police have disclosed disturbing new details in the triple suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, after an eight-page handwritten note was recovered from their home. The girls, aged 12, 14 and 16, allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment in the early hours, moments after their parents objected to excessive online gaming. All three died on the spot, triggering widespread shock across the housing complex and beyond in Uttar Pradesh.

‘Addicted To Online Task-Based Game’

The Police Commissioner said the sisters were “deeply addicted” to an online task-based game, an obsession that reportedly began after the Covid-19 pandemic. The addiction severely disrupted their education and daily lives.

“They were not attentive to their studies. The eldest, aged 16, was still studying in Class 4,” the officer said, adding that the girls believed they were Korean and referred to themselves as “Korean princesses” under the game’s influence.

Police revealed that the family was aware of the addiction and would often confiscate the girls’ mobile phones, but the sisters repeatedly managed to get them back. The recovered diary reportedly provides detailed insight into their routines and fixation on the game.

“They followed a tightly synchronised lifestyle, even going to the bathroom together,” the commissioner said, describing their behaviour as unusually intense and co-dependent.

Final Hours Inside Puja Room

According to the Assistant Police Commissioner, the sisters were with their mother shortly after midnight on Wednesday. A short while later, they entered the puja room and locked it from inside.

“After that, the tragic incident occurred,” the officer said.

Investigators are now examining the eight-page note, mobile phones and digital activity to determine the psychological impact of the game and whether it directly contributed to the deaths. Authorities said the case is being probed from multiple angles, including online influence and mental health factors.

Counselling teams have been deployed for the grieving family and traumatised residents, while police have urged parents to closely monitor children’s screen time and online behaviour.

The incident has reignited concerns over the unchecked exposure of minors to immersive digital platforms, particularly following prolonged pandemic isolation, with officials stressing the urgent need for awareness and early intervention.