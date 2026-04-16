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HomeCitiesGhaziabad Inferno: Massive Fire Rips Through Slum, LPG Blasts Trigger Panic In Indirapuram

Ghaziabad Inferno: Massive Fire Rips Through Slum, LPG Blasts Trigger Panic In Indirapuram

Multiple fire tenders were deployed, while police and local administration officials also arrived to assist with evacuation and crowd management.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Major fire erupts in Ghaziabad slum, spreading rapidly.
  • LPG cylinder explosions fuel the intense blaze, causing panic.
  • Firefighters battle flames; multiple huts destroyed, no casualties.

A major fire broke out in a slum cluster near Kanawani village in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, on Monday, sparking panic as flames rapidly spread through the densely packed settlement.

The fire erupted around noon and quickly engulfed multiple jhuggis. Thick plumes of black smoke were visible from a distance as the blaze spread within minutes due to the close proximity of huts, Times Now reported.

Residents were seen fleeing the area in panic as the fire intensified.

LPG Cylinder Explosions Worsen Situation

Several LPG cylinders inside the huts exploded during the incident, further intensifying the fire and complicating firefighting efforts.

The explosions added to the chaos, forcing residents to rush out with their families.

Firefighters Rush To Contain Blaze

Fire brigade teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and began efforts to control the flames.

Multiple fire tenders were deployed, while police and local administration officials also arrived to assist with evacuation and crowd management.

Huts Destroyed, No Casualties Confirmed Yet

Several huts were gutted in the fire, though no immediate casualties have been officially confirmed.

Concerns remain regarding the extent of damage and the safety of residents in the densely populated area, as reported by Times Now.

Cause Under Investigation

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway.

The incident once again highlights the vulnerability of slum settlements, where fires can spread rapidly due to cramped conditions and the presence of flammable materials.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the major fire break out?

A major fire broke out in a slum cluster near Kanawani village in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Monday.

What worsened the fire situation?

Several LPG cylinders inside the huts exploded during the incident, intensifying the fire and complicating firefighting efforts.

Were there any casualties reported?

Several huts were destroyed, but no immediate casualties have been officially confirmed yet.

What is the cause of the fire?

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indirapuram Ghaziabad Inferno Massive Fire Rips Through Slum LPG Blasts
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