HomeCitiesGautam Buddha Nagar Sees 26 Fire Incidents In Past 24 Hours, No Casualties Reported

Gautam Buddha Nagar Sees 26 Fire Incidents In Past 24 Hours, No Casualties Reported

During Diwali, Gautam Buddha Nagar experienced 26 fire incidents across residences, shops, factories within 24 hrs. Firefighting teams promptly responded and controlled all fires preventing casualties

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:11 PM (IST)
Noida: Twenty-six incidents of fire were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district in the past 24 hours, but there were no casualties, an official said on Tuesday.

Pradeep Kumar Choubey, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said that these fire incidents were reported from residences, shops, factories, vehicles, and slums.

“A total of 26 fire incidents occurred in various areas of the district during the 24 hours between October 20 and 21 during Diwali,” Choubey said.

The CFO said the firefighting teams arrived promptly and controlled each fire.

“The major fire incidents occurred in the areas of Fire Station Phase-1, Phase-2, Phase-3, Ecotech-1, Ecotech-3, Greater Noida, Knowledge Park, Gaur City Unit, and Sector-58,” he added.

“There was no casualties in these fire incidents," the officer said.

Highlighted an incident, he said, “On October 20, a call was received about a fire in the balcony of a flat in Aditya Celebrity Homes, Sector-76, Noida. Upon receiving the call, a unit from Fire Station Phase-3 immediately left and extinguished the fire with the help of local people.” The CFO added, “While returning, a call was received about a fire at two different locations (J Block and K Block) in Ajnara Heritage Society, Sector-74. The unit immediately reached there and after a lot of effort, the fire in the balconies of both the flats was completely extinguished. The entire building was secured by preventing the fire from spreading to other parts of the flats.” 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Greater Noida Gautam Buddha Nagar NOIDA FIRE CFO
