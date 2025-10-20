As the nation lit up for Diwali on Monday, Delhi’s skies were blanketed by a thick haze, with most of its air monitoring stations flashing alarming red. According to official data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 34 of the 38 stations in the city recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range.

Air Quality Slips Further On Diwali

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), measured at 4 pm each day, stood at 345 — worse than Sunday’s 326. The CPCB’s SAMEER app showed that four key stations — Dwarka (417), Ashok Vihar (404), Wazirpur (423) and Anand Vihar (404) — crossed into the ‘severe’ zone, while around 30 others hovered in the ‘very poor’ range.

Data from the Decision Support System (DSS) revealed that vehicular emissions contributed about 15.6 per cent of the city’s pollution on Monday, while industrial sources made up 23.3 per cent.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday following predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). Officials warned that pollution levels could worsen further on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Diwali 2025: Green Crackers Allowed, But Smoke Lingers

The Supreme Court had earlier permitted the sale and bursting of certified eco-friendly green crackers in Delhi-NCR between 6 am and 7 pm and again from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali eve and the festival day. Despite the regulated window, firecrackers were widely used across the national capital on Monday night, worsening the air quality.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged citizens to protect Delhi from pollution by sticking to green crackers and celebrating through traditional means such as lighting diyas, making rangolis, and sharing sweets.

Diwali 2025: Nation Lights Up, Leaders Extend Greetings

Across India, homes and streets were decked with lamps and colourful lights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings, wishing that the festival “illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity; and a spirit of positivity prevail all around us.”

The Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with naval personnel aboard INS Vikrant off the Goa coast. “Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons and infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun’s rays on the ocean’s waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed yoga on the deck, witnessed a steampast and flypast, addressed naval personnel, and distributed sweets. Later, he met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange greetings.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), President Murmu stated: “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians residing in India and abroad.”

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi marked the day differently, sharing a video of himself preparing imarti and besan laddoo at Old Delhi’s famed Ghantewala sweet shop. He wished people on Diwali and asked them to share how they were making the festival special.

Diwali 2025: Festivities Across States

The spirit of Diwali was equally vibrant across states. In Goa, effigies of the demon Narakasur were burnt at dawn, while in Rajasthan, crowds thronged temples such as Jaipur’s Govind Dev Ji, which was specially adorned with a golden Lappa outfit for the deity. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged people to support local products and opt for an eco-conscious Diwali.

In Uttar Pradesh, temples in Varanasi, including Kashi Vishwanath, glittered with lights and flowers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi temple and wished citizens prosperity. In a rare display of communal harmony, Muslim women from the Muslim Women’s Foundation and Vishal Bharat Sansthan performed an aarti of Lord Ram in Varanasi.

In Haryana, police officers celebrated by visiting orphanages, slums and old-age homes, distributing sweets and lighting lamps with children and the elderly.

Across West Bengal, devotees crowded the Kalighat, Dakshineswar, and Thanthania Kali Bari temples for Kali Puja, which coincides with Diwali.

In Jharkhand, celebrations were held within the state’s two-hour firecracker window (8 pm to 10 pm), as mandated by the Pollution Control Board.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated Diwali festivities at the Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Gomati district — one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.

Despite heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, people celebrated with enthusiasm, bursting crackers between 6 am–7 am and 7 pm–8 pm, as allowed by a 2018 Supreme Court directive. Governor R N Ravi, Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, and actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan conveyed greetings. The state reported 89 firecracker-related injuries through the day.