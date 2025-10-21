Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit 'Severe' AQI

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi saw a marginal rise in pollution levels on Tuesday, with the AQI at 351, up from 345 on Diwali day.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:10 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi remained enveloped in a dense layer of smog on Tuesday, a day after Diwali, as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to linger in the ‘very poor’ category. Despite celebrations with green fireworks this year and a slight improvement in public awareness, poor meteorological conditions and ongoing stubble burning in neighbouring states have exacerbated pollution in the national capital. With 35 out of 38 monitoring stations in the red zone and AQI expected to worsen further in the coming days, health risks for residents, particularly children and the elderly, remain significant.

The more concerning development in the region came from two neighbouring cities in Haryana, where air pollution reached alarming levels. Dharuhera, located about 90 km from Delhi, and Jind, around 136 km away, both recorded a ‘severe’ AQI, indicating extremely hazardous air conditions. In contrast, Delhi’s closer neighbouring cities avoided the most critical category: Faridabad registered ‘poor’, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded ‘very poor’, and Greater Noida remained at ‘poor’ levels. This contrast highlights how pollution has spiked sharply in certain parts of Haryana even as the capital saw only a marginal rise.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi saw a marginal rise in pollution levels on Tuesday, with the AQI at 351, up from 345 on Diwali day. Of the total 38 monitoring stations in the city, 35 were in the red zone, indicating air quality ranging from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’.

Addressing the situation on Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that despite multiple contributing factors, AQI levels had remained relatively stable. “Delhi’s AQI rose only by six points ,from 345 to 351, compared to yesterday,” he said, emphasising the need for continued vigilance and adherence to pollution-mitigation measures.

With hazardous air lingering and conditions expected to worsen, authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor exposure and follow health precautions, especially for vulnerable groups, as the capital grapples with post-Diwali pollution.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pollution Diwali AQI
