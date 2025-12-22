Gang Targeting Couples In Noida Parks Busted, Three Arrested With Weapons

A notorious gang that targeted young couples sitting in parks and lone pedestrians on the streets in Noida has been busted. Acting on local intelligence and confidential inputs, the Sector-58 police arrested three accused.

According to the police, the arrested men have been identified as Ritesh, Gajendra Solanki and Pawan alias Gundi. A large cache of illegal items was recovered from their possession, including 12 looted mobile phones, an Ertiga car, a country-made pistol and a knife.

Couples Sitting In Parks Were Main Target

ADCP Central Noida Shaivya Goyal said the accused were arrested by Sector-58 police near Chhota D Park, close to the JP College road in Sector-62. The gang’s modus operandi was distinctive: the three men would roam around parks in an Ertiga car and specifically target newly arrived couples.

The accused would secretly click photographs of the couples and then blackmail them, threatening and intimidating them to extort mobile phones and cash. During the night, the gang also targeted lone pedestrians and delivery personnel, snatching valuables from them.

On the night of December 20, the gang allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a Zomato delivery boy near Sector-62. A complaint in this regard was registered at Sector-58 police station.

Separate Incident In Bulandshahr

In a separate development, police in Bulandshahr recently arrested a notorious and violent criminal following an encounter. Officials said the accused, who was addicted to alcohol, would commit serious crimes such as carjacking and murder for thrill. Police said further investigation in both cases is underway.