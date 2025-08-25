Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesGuwahati Prepares 41-Feet Ganesha Idol, Tallest In North East India

Guwahati Prepares 41-Feet Ganesha Idol, Tallest In North East India

Guwahati readies a 41-feet Lord Ganesha idol, themed on ‘Operation Sindoor’, claimed to be the tallest in North East India for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, Assam's capital Guwahati is witnessing elaborate preparations for one of the grandest celebrations i the region. This year, the Fatasil Ambari area is set to host a 41-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesh, which organisers claim will be the tallest in North East India.

The festival is being jointly organised by the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Youth Club and the Telugu Association at Fatasil Ambari GMC New Colony, marking their 40th year of celebrations. Artisans are working together to ensure the idol is completed on time, keeping traditional craftsmanship alive. The organisers are also emphasising eco-friendly practices, using natural colours and materials for the idol and decorations.

ALSO READ: Watch: First Glimpse Of Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Organisers Eye Record-Breaking Ganesh Idol

Samba Sivarao, advisor of the organising committee, confirmed the ambitious plan. “Our preparations are going on in full swing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The artisans from Kolkata and locals are engaged to build the 41-feet-tall idol. Last year, we built a 35-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh. Every year we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, we are inviting Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he told ANI.

According to the organisers, the idol is being crafted without the use of plastic or synthetic colours, keeping the tradition eco-friendly. Last year too, the festival was conducted with an emphasis on sustainability.

This Year’s Theme: Operation Sindoor

Adding a patriotic touch, this year's pandal is themed on ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s decisive military response launched on May 7 following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the death of over 100 terrorists.

By blending devotion with contemporary themes, the organisers aim to draw thousands of devotees while also spreading awareness of national security.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganeshotsav Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Guwahati 41 Feet Ganesha Idol Assam Tallest Ganesha Idol North East India
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
World
Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Force Russia To Stop Bombing Ukraine: Vance
'Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Stop Russia...': JD Vance
Cities
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Cities
Flight Disruptions Likely As Heavy Rain Batters Delhi, Airlines Issue Advisory; Capital On Yellow Alert
Flight Disruptions Likely As Heavy Rain Batters Delhi, Airlines Issue Advisory; Capital On Yellow Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget