With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, Assam's capital Guwahati is witnessing elaborate preparations for one of the grandest celebrations i the region. This year, the Fatasil Ambari area is set to host a 41-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesh, which organisers claim will be the tallest in North East India.

The festival is being jointly organised by the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Youth Club and the Telugu Association at Fatasil Ambari GMC New Colony, marking their 40th year of celebrations. Artisans are working together to ensure the idol is completed on time, keeping traditional craftsmanship alive. The organisers are also emphasising eco-friendly practices, using natural colours and materials for the idol and decorations.

ALSO READ: Watch: First Glimpse Of Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Organisers Eye Record-Breaking Ganesh Idol

Samba Sivarao, advisor of the organising committee, confirmed the ambitious plan. “Our preparations are going on in full swing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The artisans from Kolkata and locals are engaged to build the 41-feet-tall idol. Last year, we built a 35-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh. Every year we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, we are inviting Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he told ANI.

According to the organisers, the idol is being crafted without the use of plastic or synthetic colours, keeping the tradition eco-friendly. Last year too, the festival was conducted with an emphasis on sustainability.

This Year’s Theme: Operation Sindoor

Adding a patriotic touch, this year's pandal is themed on ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s decisive military response launched on May 7 following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the death of over 100 terrorists.

By blending devotion with contemporary themes, the organisers aim to draw thousands of devotees while also spreading awareness of national security.