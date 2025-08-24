Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: First Glimpse Of Mumbai’s Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Mumbai’s festive spirit is in full swing with the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja, the city’s most famous Ganesh idol, unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Mumbai’s festive spirit is in full swing with the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja, the city’s most famous Ganesh idol, unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The idol, dressed in striking magenta attire, left devotees mesmerised as crowds gathered to seek blessings.

 

Lalbaugcha Raja: Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh Mandal

Located in Putlabai Chawl, Lalbaugcha Raja or the King of Lalbaug is Mumbai’s most visited Ganesh mandal. Every year, lakhs of devotees, including Bollywood stars and public figures, stand in serpentine queues for hours to have darshan of this beloved deity.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 dates and celebrations

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will begin on August 27, 2025, ushering in ten days of devotion, rituals, cultural performances, and vibrant processions. The celebrations will conclude with the Ganesh Visarjan, where idols are immersed in water bodies amidst chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya and the rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha.

The historic legacy of Lalbaugcha Raja

The roots of this iconic mandal date back to the early 1900s, when Parel was a bustling textile hub. During the industrial upheavals of the 1930s, workers, traders, and fishermen sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings for relief. Local legend says their prayers were answered when they were granted a plot of land, which later became the bustling Lalbaug market.

How Lalbaugcha Raja became a cultural phenomenon

In gratitude, the community dedicated a section of the land to Ganeshotsav celebrations, establishing the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. Since then, the idol has been revered as a king every year, with the celebrations growing in scale and grandeur. Today, the festival showcases elaborate pandal decorations and innovative themes, attracting devotees and tourists from across the globe.

With the unveiling of Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai is officially set to welcome Bappa home. 

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
