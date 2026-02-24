Free LPG Cylinder Benefit This Holi For Eligible Residents - Check Details

There is relief in store for residents of Delhi as the state government has announced free gas cylinders for ration card holders on Holi and Diwali every year.

The scheme, which will be rolled out beginning this Holi, will provide the benefit through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with funds credited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The information was shared by the Chief Minister’s Office through a social media post on February 5.

The post stated, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has fulfilled another promise made to Delhiites. From now on, all ration card holders will receive free gas cylinders every year on Holi and Diwali. Under this scheme, which will begin this year on Holi, funds will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' accounts via DBT.”

Holi will be celebrated nationwide on March 4. Residents of Delhi are expected to receive the benefit before the festival. The free Diwali cylinder will be provided around November 8, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

The benefit will be extended to:

Those holding a valid ration card issued by the Delhi Government

Beneficiaries with an active bank account linked to DBT

Individuals registered under the ration card system

Budgetary Allocation And Transfer Amount

The scheme is estimated to cost approximately Rs 242.77 crore.

On February 3, 2026, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “We made a promise in our manifesto. We passed this scheme in the cabinet meeting. We have allocated Rs 242 crore for this. This Holi, we will transfer the value of one cylinder, i.e. Rs 853, to the accounts of all ration card holders. We will also transfer Rs 853 to the accounts of those using PNG.”