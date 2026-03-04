Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Soar 1% Amid US-Iran Tensions (Mar 4), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 4) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, rising over 1 per cent as escalating tensions between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran increased safe-haven demand for precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery climbed 1.04 per cent to Rs 1,62,790 per 10 grams around 11.30 am in intraday trade. Silver futures for May delivery also advanced, gaining 1.84 per cent to Rs 2,70,200 per kg.

Market participants shifted towards safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and fears of potential disruptions to energy supplies. At the same time, concerns about persistent inflation in the US have strengthened expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Despite the gains in bullion prices, exchange-traded funds tracking precious metals saw a sharp decline during the session. Major silver ETFs dropped between 7.12 per cent and 7.43 per cent, while gold ETFs fell in the range of 3 per cent to 3.87 per cent.

In global markets, spot gold rose about 1 per cent to $5,138.46 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery increased 0.5 per cent to $5,147.10. Gold has gained nearly 19 per cent so far this year, following a sharp 64 per cent rally in 2025, largely driven by geopolitical uncertainty and strong central bank purchases.

Meanwhile, the dollar index strengthened by 0.15 per cent to 99.20. A stronger US currency tends to limit further gains in bullion as dollar-denominated commodities become more expensive for overseas buyers.

Geopolitical tensions intensified after US President Donald Trump said American forces had targeted several Iranian naval and air assets, while Iran struck key oil infrastructure across the Gulf region. The developments prompted investors to reduce exposure to equities amid concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies and shipping routes.

Oil prices also moved higher. WTI crude rose above $75 per barrel, extending a two-day rally of around 11 per cent, while Brent crude traded close to $81 per barrel as supply risks increased due to the conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Investors are now watching upcoming US economic data, including Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI, ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and unemployment figures, for further signals on the Federal Reserve’s policy direction.

Analysts noted that gold has key support levels at Rs 1,58,000 and Rs 1,62,000, while resistance is placed at Rs 1,75,000 and Rs 1,80,000. For MCX silver, support is seen at Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 2,70,000, with resistance levels at Rs 3,00,000 and Rs 3,20,000.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  climbed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest jump.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 4

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,466

22 Karat- 15,095

18 Karat- 12,353

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,582

22 Karat- 15,200

18 Karat- 13,100

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,451

22 Karat- 15,080

18 Karat- 12,338

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,451

22 Karat- 15,080

18 Karat- 12,338

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,451

22 Karat- 15,080

18 Karat- 12,338

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,451

22 Karat- 15,080

18 Karat- 12,338

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 16,451 15,080 12,338
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,456 15,085 12,343
Gold Rate in Indore 16,456 15,085 12,343
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,466 15,095 12,353
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,582 15,200 13,100
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 16,451 15,080 12,338
Gold Rate in Mysore 16,451 15,080 12,338
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,466 15,095 12,353
Gold Rate in Salem 16,582 15,200 13,100
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 16,451 15,080 12,338
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 16,451 15,080 12,338
Gold Rate in Patna 16,456 15,085 12,343

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices rise on Wednesday?

Gold prices climbed due to escalating tensions between the US-Israeli alliance and Iran, increasing safe-haven demand for precious metals.

What is the current price of gold futures for April delivery on MCX?

Gold futures for April delivery on the MCX climbed 1.04 per cent to Rs 1,62,790 per 10 grams around 11:30 am.

What factors are contributing to the strength of the US dollar?

Concerns about persistent inflation in the US are strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve might maintain higher interest rates for an extended period.

How has gold performed in global markets so far this year?

Gold has gained nearly 19 per cent year-to-date, following a significant rally in the previous year, driven by geopolitical uncertainty and central bank purchases.

What are the key support and resistance levels for gold on MCX?

Gold has key support levels at Rs 1,58,000 and Rs 1,62,000, with resistance placed at Rs 1,75,000 and Rs 1,80,000.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
