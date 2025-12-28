Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFive Injured As Thar Triggers Chain Collision On Bathinda-Chandigarh Highway

Five Injured As Thar Triggers Chain Collision On Bathinda-Chandigarh Highway

According to police, the accident occurred around midnight when the Kia, carrying two passengers from Tapa village in Barnala district, was merging onto the national highway from the slip road.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 09:23 PM (IST)

A late-night road accident on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway left five people injured after a Thar SUV rammed into a Kia car on a slip road near Bhucho Road in Bathinda. The impact pushed the Kia across the pavement, where it collided with a stationary Honda City parked on the opposite side. One of the injured is reported to be in a critical condition, while the others sustained minor injuries. All victims were rushed to hospital for treatment as police began investigations.

According to police, the accident occurred around midnight when the Kia, carrying two passengers from Tapa village in Barnala district, was merging onto the national highway from the slip road. A Thar SUV coming from behind, carrying two people from Lambi village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district, struck the Kia with force. The collision caused the Kia to lose control and veer across the road.

One critical, Four Treated For Minor Injuries

The Kia then crashed into a Honda City parked on the opposite side of the pavement, injuring another occupant from Malkana village in Talwandi Sabo. Emergency responders from Sahara Jan Sewa’s Life Saving Brigade rescued the critically injured driver, identified as 22-year-old Rajanpreet Singh of Maniwala, Malout, and took him to hospital. Police said no formal complaint has been received yet, and further action will follow once a statement is filed.

Related Video

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News PUNJAB
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Yunus Government Responds After India Flags Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
Yunus Government Responds After India Flags Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
News
Pak President Zardari's Big Admission: 'Was Told To Hide During India’s Operation Sindoor'
Pak President Zardari's Big Admission: 'Was Told To Hide During India’s Operation Sindoor'
Cities
Sharad Pawar Faction Aligns With Thackeray Brothers For BMC Elections, NCP Allotted 10 Seats
Sharad Pawar Faction Aligns With Thackeray Brothers For BMC Elections, NCP Allotted 10 Seats
Celebrities
‘Namaste, Indian ARMYs’: V’s Message Fuels BTS India Tour Speculation Ahead Of 2026
‘Namaste, Indian ARMYs’: V’s Message Fuels BTS India Tour Speculation Ahead Of 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Breaking: Congress Celebrates Legacy, Digvijaya Singh Highlights Need for Organisational Focus
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s Statement on RSS Triggers Political Reactions
Unnao Rape Case: Unnao Rape Survivor to Protest at Jantar Mantar, Warns of Road Sit-In if Stopped
BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget