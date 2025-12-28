Five Injured As Thar Triggers Chain Collision On Bathinda-Chandigarh Highway

A late-night road accident on the Bathinda-Chandigarh National Highway left five people injured after a Thar SUV rammed into a Kia car on a slip road near Bhucho Road in Bathinda. The impact pushed the Kia across the pavement, where it collided with a stationary Honda City parked on the opposite side. One of the injured is reported to be in a critical condition, while the others sustained minor injuries. All victims were rushed to hospital for treatment as police began investigations.

According to police, the accident occurred around midnight when the Kia, carrying two passengers from Tapa village in Barnala district, was merging onto the national highway from the slip road. A Thar SUV coming from behind, carrying two people from Lambi village in Sri Muktsar Sahib district, struck the Kia with force. The collision caused the Kia to lose control and veer across the road.

One critical, Four Treated For Minor Injuries

The Kia then crashed into a Honda City parked on the opposite side of the pavement, injuring another occupant from Malkana village in Talwandi Sabo. Emergency responders from Sahara Jan Sewa’s Life Saving Brigade rescued the critically injured driver, identified as 22-year-old Rajanpreet Singh of Maniwala, Malout, and took him to hospital. Police said no formal complaint has been received yet, and further action will follow once a statement is filed.