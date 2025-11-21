Five Arrested, Publicly Paraded Over Bhopal Café Violence

A day after a shocking late-night attack at a café in Bhopal, police arrested five suspects and took them out in a public procession to send what they called a “clear message”. The incident, captured entirely on CCTV, showed a group of masked men armed with swords, rods, and sticks storming Magic Spot Café in Misrod and destroying everything in sight.

In just under two minutes, the attackers smashed glass panels, upturned furniture, damaged machines, and vandalised the counter before fleeing. A young man and woman inside the café narrowly escaped moments before the group barged in.

Police Parade Suspects Through Main Market

Hours after the arrests, Misrod police marched the suspects through the main market, beginning the procession from the very café they had vandalised. Officers said the move was intended to demonstrate that violent acts would not be tolerated in the state capital.

CCTV clips reviewed by investigators showed the attackers moving in formation, entering and exiting swiftly, and making no attempt to steal anything.

No Robbery Motive, Say Police

DCP Zone 2 Vivek Singh says, "This incident occurred yesterday, on Saturday. There is a Magic Spot Café located in Samardha. A group of unruly people broke into the café. There were around 10–12 individuals. They were carrying sticks and one of them had a sword. When we informed the police, they responded immediately. An FIR has been registered on behalf of the café manager under sections related to rioting, armed assault, and other offences..."

Police believe the incident stemmed from a personal rivalry between two groups of students studying at a private college. The flashpoint, they said, was an altercation on 16 November in Katara Hills, where a youth named Yogi was allegedly beaten by Abhishek Rajput and his friends. Abhishek is reportedly close to one of the café partners. That earlier clash, for which an FIR had already been filed, appears to have triggered Tuesday night’s retaliation.

FIR Filed; Five Named by Café Owner

Café owner Saksham Giri lodged an FIR naming five individuals — including Yogi, Nikhil and Abhishek — along with several unidentified persons. Police have arrested two of the named individuals and detained three others for questioning.

Saksham said he circulated the CCTV footage widely, which helped identify multiple attackers. “I do not personally know any of the assailants, nor do I have any enmity with anyone,” he said. He added that the rampage caused losses estimated at ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh.

Multiple Police Teams Investigate All Angles

Given the seriousness of the attack, joint teams from Misrod, Baghsewania and Katara Hills police stations were assigned to the investigation. Officers scanned CCTV feeds from nearby areas, mapped escape routes, and reviewed earlier disputes between the groups involved.

Sources also confirmed that the three partners of Magic Spot Café are being questioned, as one of them is linked to a person involved in the previous clash. Police are exploring every angle — rivalry, retaliation, or any internal dispute.

Search for Remaining Suspects Continues

A case has been registered at Misrod police station, and several police teams are now working to trace the remaining suspects. The investigation remains active as officers piece together the sequence of events that led to the swift but destructive attack.